Unofficial results of the Ward 2 primary of the Elk River City Council show Incumbent Matt Westgaard and challenger Mary McDevitt Kraljic advancing to the November general election.
With two of two precincts reporting, Westgaard has 238 votes or 51% of the votes cast with McDevitt Kraljic coming in second with 158 votes or 34% of the votes cast in the three-person primary.
Candidate Christopher E. Imig had 68 votes or nearly 15% of the votes.
It was unclear, however, if absentee ballots would have any effect on the outcome of the primary
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office has indicated it is expected election night results to take longer than usual, mostly because of the number of people voting by absentee ballot.
It might take a few days, or up to a week until ballots are all in and counted in the primary.
This doesn’t mean that anything has gone wrong. For the primary, the Minnesota Legislature granted 48 hours of relief after Election Day to allow election officials sufficient time to count ballots. Counties have until Wednesday at midnight to report final numbers.
