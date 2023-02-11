by Jim Boyle
More than 130 brave souls plunged into the icy waters of Big Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, to make a splash for causes near and dear to their hearts.
These 137 people, to be exact, who represented 26 teams, had the help of 595 supporters to raise funds totaling more than $41,000 for at least 17 nonprofits as part of United We Shiver, a fundraising event orchestrated and hosted by the Sherburne County Area United Way.
The local chapter of the United Way is a hub for local nonprofits that come together for events like Community Connect and benefit from United Way grants. The organization looks to continue strengthening its position in communities across the county by developing a Directors United group for local executive directors to confer about ways to work better together.
There were twice as many jumpers this year compared to last, and some of the new teams demonstrated how some businesses are getting involved and willing to raise money for local nonprofits they support and take the plunge.
The United Way hopes to break even with the help of sponsorships and fees, and the money raised by teams stays local to bolster the vast array of nonprofits.
The goal for fundraising this year was set at $30,000, a figure narrowly achieved last year. This year’s participants blew by last year’s success and topped $40,000.
“This was year two for us and it was super successful,” said Jessica Ovall, a Sherburne County Area United Way marketing coordinator.
The Shiver event, held one weekend after subzero temperatures gripped state of Minnesota, also included horse-drawn wagon rides, sled bowling, face painting, hot cocoa, coffee, and more. Food and drink was available for purchase throughout the day from Style Catering of Big Lake.
The event was emceed by “PT” Paul Thomas from the Wolf and #LIVIN Foundation.
Chow Town was the winner of the BBQ ribs cookoff. Second place went to Obsession. Third place went to Sota Smoke.
Local BBQ teams smoked ribs to gain cash prizes and a People’s Choice Award. That award went to J + Willys.
The highlight of the event, of course, was the plunge, where individuals dressed up in colorful and elaborate costumes to jump to support their favorite nonprofit organization.
The “Leave it to the Kliewers” team for Community Aid Elk River raised the most of any one team, topping $8,000 for CAER, the local food shelf.
Heather Kliewer, executive director of CAER, said she was so amazed and grateful for the support from the community. She also praised her staff, volunteers, board members and clients for lending words of encouragement throughout the fundraising effort.
Kliewer jumped with husband Doug, son Jackson and daughter Emily Caswell, who also works at the food shelf. Heather and Emily were especially moved when one of CAER’s clients wholeheartedly thanked them for doing this “for them.”
“It was definitely a cold experience jumping into a lake in February, but the overwhelming kindness warmed my heart,” Heather said. “We are already planning our jump for next year.”
A seven-member team for Open Doors for Youth raised more than $5,500, including executive director Cindy Ley’s effort that brought in more than $5,000 alone for the nonprofit.
Open Doors and Thumbs Up, which raised another $4,700, partnered to spur each other on. Both organizations work to help people with mental health issues.
The money raised for Open Doors for Youth will go toward counseling sessions for 16-to-24-year-olds. The amount of money raised will cover the cost of 172 hours of counseling, Ley said.
“We rely on the community,” Ley said. “Just knowing they support us is great. They continue to believe and support the work we’re doing.”
The goal of each team was to raise $3,000 for a total of $6,000 but by working together they managed to raise $10,346.
“We always have such a great time,” said Katie Shatusky, the executive director of Thumbs Up. “We love having some friendly competition with Cindy Ley at Open Doors. I think that really hypes it up!”
Thumbs Up’s team included Superintendent Dan Bittman; Rep. Paul Novotny; Missy Wilson, of Royal Supply Co.; and Jordyn Wheebe, a student at Spectrum High School.
Ley said the excitement at the event this year was also palpable. “I thought there was a lot more energy this year,” Ley said.
A 12-member team raised $4,700 for the Magnus Veterans Foundation in Dayton.
A five-member team raised more than $2,500 for Healing Heartbeats thru Hoofbeats.
Another five groups raised at least $1,000 for their cause.
Ovall said they had some new things happen this year when teams asked to participate and donate any money they raised to one of the organizations already vying for dollars.
A realty office and Sherburne County had teams that gave the money they raised to the local United Way, which, among the other things it does, sponsors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a reading program that gives families books for children birth to age five. It has supported more than 1,400 children. More than $2,400 was raised for the Imagination Library this year.
Kiser Construction also formed a team and raised funds for the Open Doors for Youth homeless outreach program and Sherburne County Area United Way.
Since 1969, the Sherburne County Area United Way has worked to drive lasting change in the Sherburne County area by uniting changemakers to advocate for the common good of the community and to develop innovative solutions to local complex challenges that cannot be solved alone.
The Wave Youth Center
CAER
Open Doors For Youth
Thumbs Up
Floaters (Thumbs Up)
Magnus Veteran’s Foundation
Ice Queens (Magnus Veteran’s Foundation)
23rd Veterans (Magnus Veteran’s Foundation)
Healing Heartbeats through Hoofbeats
Bags of Smiles
Ember Coffee Co
Rivers of Hope
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon – Big Lake
Freezin’ For a Reason – UCC
Spark 2 Hope
Big Lake Community Food Shelf
Ruff Start Rescue
LIVIN Foundation
Spirited Adventures
SpudFest
Sherburne County
Big Lake Schools
Kiser Construction
Lupulin Brewing
Realtor Barbie and Friends
Imagination Library
