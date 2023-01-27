From the front office to the freezing waters of Big Lake, CAER’s Executive Director Heather Kliewer and Client Intake Specialist Emily Caswell (Kliewer), along with several of their family members, are taking the ‘United We Shiver’ plunge to support CAER Food Shelf.

Nonprofits across the community have teams participating in the annual ‘United We Shiver’ event Saturday, Feb. 4, on the shores of Big Lake as a way to spread awareness and raise funds for at least 15 organizations.

