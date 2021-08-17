Kids from birth to age 5 get a book a month through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; fundraising effort to begin
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County Area United Way is working to bring a program to the greater Elk River area that provides free books to young children.
Kids from birth to age 5 who enroll in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library receive a free book every month, shipped to their homes.
“It’s something that I learned about through other United Ways, and I just knew that we had to have this project,” said Kat Sarff, executive director of the Sherburne County Area United Way.
The program will serve children in a designated coverage area that will include Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman, Big Lake, Princeton, Santiago and Nowthen. There are no income guidelines to participate, she said.
Fundraising is getting underway by a group associated with the local United Way called Women United, and Sarff said they hope to raise the $41,676 they need to start the program by Jan. 1, 2022. That amount is projected to fund the program for the first three years. Sarff said they have also applied for grants.
Sherburne County Area United Way will serve as the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. In that role, United Way will pay $2.10 per child per month towards wholesale book and mailing costs. The average book is valued at $13.99.
Sarff said the first book each child receives is “The Little Engine That Could.” Books that are sent after that are tailored to the age of the child.
Parton, a singer, songwriter, actress and author, launched the Imagination Library in 1995 to honor her father, who was smart and hardworking, but never learned how to read or write, according to the program’s website, ImaginationLibrary.com. Parton desired that every child, regardless of income, would have access to books.
Initially, the program benefitted the children of Parton’s home county in Tennessee. National replication started in 2000 and allowed more and more communities to adopt the program. The Imagination Library then expanded into Canada in 2006, the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013 and the Republic of Ireland in 2019. Today, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library sends more than one million books per month to children around the world, according to the website.
To date, 163 million books have been distributed and more than 1.8 million children are enrolled in the program, Sarff said.
She said the program has benefits beyond the obvious one of getting books into the hands of young children.
Research has shown, for instance, that parents read aloud more to their children and were more comfortable reading as a result of the program.
