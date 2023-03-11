by Jeffrey Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
Trauma sticks with you a while, says Princeton native Joe Whitcomb.
A year ago Whitcomb was a resident of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and was watching the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the windows of his apartment.
“I still have nightmares and dreams about it,” Whitcomb said.
“There are things I will never unsee,” he said.
Russia invaded and attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and a year later, Whitcomb said, not a day goes by when he doesn’t think of the war and its impact on his adopted home country and his friends who live there.
It was about 2 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022, when the Union-Times caught up with Whitcomb at his Kyiv apartment. The war was just four days old and Whitcomb was three hours away from beginning the long journey of leaving his home in Kyiv for Poland.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, nearly a year after that early-morning conversation from Kyiv, Whitcomb again sat down with the Union-Times to reflect on the past year.
But instead of a backdrop of exploding mortar shells and ruins of buildings, Whitcomb was on Tenerife Reef Island, the largest of the seven islands that make up the Canary Islands.
“Right now I’m trying to clear out all the sirens, sounds of bombs, and the trauma in my head,” Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb is a trauma-informed psychotherapist who moved from Carlsbad, California, to Kyiv last year. His work in Kyiv includes working through the company he owns, the BondFire Project, researching and treating military veterans and first responders who are suffering through trauma using virtual reality and augmented reality.
He is using tools from his professional experiences as a trauma-informed psychotherapist to find a semblance of peace in his own life.
A year ago Whitcomb got on the train in Kyiv and headed for the border with Poland.
The train went to Rivne, a city about three hours west of Kyiv. It was a 12-hour, standing-room-only trip which saw the train stop often and sit in darkness as it avoided being seen by Russian troops.
“It was pretty intense as we were leaving,” Whitcomb said. “I saw buildings being blown up by tanks and people scattered everywhere.”
Whitcomb stayed in Rivne for about a week. It was there Whitcomb undertook a very special project. His then-girlfriend’s nephew, 9-year-old Matvey Gurin, was suffering from stage-four neuroblastoma and could no longer receive medical treatment due to the war.
Family friend Anita Hiller Schneider, a mathematics professor at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, set up a GoFundMe account on Whitcomb’s behalf. Whitcomb and Schneider were able to raise about $5,000 that funded transportation and a police escort to the Polish border. Once in Poland, Matvey was flown to Germany, where he was treated for the neuroblastoma. He then went to Switzerland for further treatment.
“Matvey is now in remission,” Whitcomb said.
“Many, many people from Princeton donated and truly saved his life,” Whitcomb said.
And Schneider was a true hero, who took the time to make sure that the money raised made it directly into the hands of Matvey’s family, he said.
Matvey and his mother are now in Switzerland, where Matvey is receiving medical care. He remains cancer-free.
From Rivne, Whitcomb went to the far western city of Lviv before crossing the border into Poland. He arrived safely in Poland on March 8, 2022.
Whitcomb went to Zakopane, a Polish city that lies near Poland’s border with Slovakia, in a valley near the Tatra Mountains.
He remained there for two weeks before flying to Bulgaria, where he worked with refugees and provided them with clothes.
Whitcomb then went to Romania for a week before returning to Ukraine and Kyiv.
Why did Whitcomb go back to Kyiv just a few weeks after fighting so hard to leave the war-torn city?
“I felt that my work there wasn’t finished,” Whitcomb said.
Kyiv also appeared to be a bit safer as much of the war had moved to the eastern borders of the country.
“I’m a little crazy, I guess,” Whitcomb said.
“I don’t fear a lot and was not afraid to die while serving people,” he said.
Serving the people of Ukraine is exactly what Whitcomb did.
He personally financed three initiatives upon returning to Kyiv.
He raised money to provide military-grade body armor to members of his business team, many of whom were now doing boots-on-the-ground security work in Ukraine.
Whitcomb then purchased a house and established a staging point for Ukrainians who were fleeing the country. At this house, people received medical care, dental care, received immunizations for crossing the borders, and received assistance with necessary documents and paperwork. The center operated for two months, Whitcomb said.
Finally, with the help of Anita Hiller Schneider and a GoFundMe campaign, Whitcomb established an arts program for kids. With $1,500 in hand, Whitcomb secured art supplies and teachers for the art program that first began in the bottom of a very deep Metro train station. As war conditions improved the program was able to move from below the city to a better location above aground.
Whitcomb also established a online tele-learning program for 100 refugees who needed to learn English. Whitcomb was an instructor in that program.
After about four weeks, Whitcomb had to again leave Ukraine and his mission of being an organizer of resources for people looking to flee Kyiv and Ukraine.
That’s because his passport was expiring and he needed to go to Warsaw, Poland, to renew his paperwork.
He has yet to return to Ukraine as he seeks respite from the trauma he saw and experienced.
Whitcomb toured around Poland for three months before winter hit.
People who know Whitcomb know that he doesn’t “do winters.” That’s one of the reasons he left Princeton for California when he was 17 years old, he said.
He ended up in the Canary Islands, seeking peace of mind.
Soon he will be relocating to an island in the Mediterranean Sea: Corsica, one of the 18 regions of France located between France and Italy.
Whitcomb still continues his work in Ukraine, however.
He remains in touch with members of his team who are doing search-and-rescue work, going into cities under siege and getting people to staging facilities — much like the one Whitcomb himself established about 10 months ago — and then driving them to the Ukrainian border.
He also hopes to re-establish his company in Ukraine at some point.
Whitcomb’s company, the BondFire Project, researches and treats, using virtual reality and augmented reality, military veterans and first responders who are suffering through trauma.
“But I’m cash-poor right now,” said Whitcomb, who used most of his finances to help the people of Ukraine through their journeys of survival and fleeing their homeland by purchasing clothing and food, providing transportation, and buying a number of computers to establish online learning.
“Someday I’m going to come back to the virtual reality stuff, but will need to look for investors first,” he said.
“I want to keep my business in Ukraine. I want to make a difference and help the people of Ukraine and its recovery,” Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb can’t truly explain his passion for wanting to be a small part of Ukraine’s future.
But he said, “Trauma creates quite a bond among people, and I have an affinity for people who have gone through something like the people of Ukraine have the past year.”
