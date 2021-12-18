Elk River leads the way with Salk Middle School earning silver status while many other District 728 schools received positive rankings
U.S. News and World Report, long known for its rankings of America’s top high schools, has expanded its repertoire in 2021 and started to evaluate the nation’s top elementary and middle schools, releasing their inaugural ranking this December.
U.S. News analyzed 102,610 pre-K, elementary and middle schools, according to its website.
Elk River schools led the way for ISD 728, with Salk Middle School in Minnesota and earning a silver status nationally as one of the top middle schools in the country.
Likewise, Parker Elementary School was in the top percentile of elementary buildings in Minnesota and also may fly the “Best Elementary Schools” banner courtesy of the magazine.
“We are proud of the work we do throughout our extraordinary district,” said Dan Bittman, superintendent of ISD 728. “We appreciate the recognition from U.S. News and know that their criteria examines how we educate our students and, additionally, how ISD 728 supports our communities. This success is the result of teamwork shared by students, staff and families. It’s an honor for our schools to be recognized in this manner and we know it is just the beginning. There is incredible work happening at each and every one of our schools, and I am grateful to be part of it.”
Hassan Elementary, Rogers Elementary, Twin Lakes, Otsego, Westwood, Prairie View, Meadowvale and Lincoln also earned rankings from the periodical.
“Our elementary school principals, teachers, and staff have really answered the call over the past couple of years, in particular, to keep our kids safe, to keep achievement at a high level and to rebuild our school community after so much was interrupted in 2020,” said William Campbell, the assistant superintendent in charge of elementary educational services. “This is a testament to them and the work of all of our elementary students, staff and families.”
The publication encourages its readers to browse its district and school profiles to find the right fit for them. A complete look at statewide elementary school rankings can be found at https://bit.ly/3E0lCDx.
Rogers Middle School, Zimmerman Middle School, and VandenBerge Middle School were also honored and received a positive ranking.
“This is a special place to learn, to work and to live,” said Kari Rock, the assistant superintendent of secondary educational services. “These accolades are just the result of ISD 728 continuing to deliver on its mission and goals for staff, families and students. We appreciate their work.”
The publication encourages its readers to browse its district and school profiles to find the right fit for them.
A complete look at statewide middle school rankings can be found at https://bit.ly/3dWPUMU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.