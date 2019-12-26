Rep. Tom Emmer voted in opposition to the Articles of Impeachment
Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota on Wednesday voted against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one of just two Democrats to do so.
Peterson had long hinted he would take that course, calling impeachment a waste of time because of Republican opposition. He was also one of only two Democrats to vote against launching the House impeachment inquiry.
In a statement, Peterson highlighted the partisan divide over impeachment. He also said the House proceeding “has not convinced the people in my district we have impeachable offenses and that the president needs to be removed.”
“This process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party,” Peterson added. “I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience. History will show this to be a mistake and the Senate will make short work of an acquittal.”
Peterson, a conservative Blue Dog Democrat who represents an increasingly Republican district in western Minnesota, faces a tough re-election fight if he chooses to run again. He has said he’ll decide that in January or February.
Peterson has relied on his influence on farm policy as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, his willingness to buck his party and his accessibility to win votes in a district that Trump carried by a whopping 31 percentage points.
But the GOP establishment has recruited a strong challenger in former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach, who served a stint as lieutenant governor last year. She has regularly attacked Peterson for not using his influence to stop Trump’s impeachment, while touting her own strong support for the president.
The rest of Minnesota’s congressional delegation voted along party lines. That includes Republican Rep. Tom Emmer. He issued the following statement on Dec. 19 regarding his vote in opposition to the Articles of Impeachment:
“Today is a historic day, but not for the reason House Democrats had hoped. Today, one political party abused the Constitution to advance their own political agenda without a single vote from the other side of the aisle, and with members of their own conference joining in opposition. House Democrats claim they did not come to Congress to impeach a President, but many of them encouraged impeachment in the days immediately following the President’s inauguration. I voted against these articles of impeachment because this process has unfortunately devolved into a partisan persecution. The American people have entrusted us to address the issues most important to the growth and success of our nation. By working towards impeachment for the past three years, Democrats have ensured this House has failed them. I look forward to ending this political charade and hope we can finally return our focus to the very real and pressing issues facing our country.”
