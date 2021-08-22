Two women fall to fraudulent scams

A 51-year-old Elk River woman in the 300 block of Third Street reported on Aug. 11 receiving an email from “Windows Defender,” stating it had automatically charged her account. The email provided a phone number to obtain a refund. The woman called the number and an “associate” agreed that charge had been made in error. The associate requested remote access to victim’s computer and bank account information. The victim provided this.
The associate “refunded” $4,000 reportedly on “accident” and requested the victim purchase gift cards for $3,500 to give back.
The victim purchased $1,500 worth of gift cards and provided them to the associate via phone. The $4,000 refund disappeared from the bank account.
The victim was advised to contact financial institutions, change passwords, contact credit bureaus etc. about the monetary loss.
A 23-year-old Elk River woman in the 10000 block of 179th Avenue reported on Aug. 11 she was contacted by email. She stated she responded and that a man requested Target gift cards for “clients” through his business. She was led to believe she would get back more then what she spent on the gift cards. She stated the man requested two large sums by check, which she sent to the male. She later noticed her accounts and saw her account was negative and that her credit card was at its limit.
