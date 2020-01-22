Two Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department staff to attend gang investigators conference
Sherburne County commissioners approved on Jan. 7 out-of-state travel for three sheriff’s department employees.
Two will attend the Midwest Gang Investigators Association National Conference in May in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The cost of that trip will be $300 for each registration fee plus travel expenses.
The conference will provide updates on gangs operating in the Midwest, including Minnesota gangs, and help with the understanding of gangs and how to gather information necessary for classification of inmates to make the jail safer for inmates and staff.
Commissioners also approved out-of-state travel for one employee to attend the International Chiefs of Police 2020 Safety and Wellness Symposium in Miami, Florida, in February. Registration costs $325 and there will be travel and accommodation expenses.
Sheriff Joel Brott is in the early stage of planning an officer wellness program. This program will be designed to be able to help officers with PTSD, depression, and substance abuse and also promote overall general health of officers and support staff.
Similar programs are being developed around the country and the conference will be an opportunity to learn from established programs to tailor the program to Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, Brott stated in his memo.
