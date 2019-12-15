who comes to the race with the support of Zerwas and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, was endorsed by Republican delegates on the first ballot at the Olde Main Eatery in downtown Elk River for the upcoming District 30A special election.
Ziebarth did not withdraw, and has noted she will campaign to keep the district “red” and work to put Republicans in the majority in the House in 2020.
The winner of the primary will face Hobot in a special election on Feb. 4, 2020.
Novotny wins Republican endorsement on first vote
Paul Novotny, a 30-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, was endorsed by Republican delegates on the first ballot at a Dec. 7 special endorsing convention at the Olde Main Eatery in downtown Elk River for the upcoming District 30A special election.
Novotny is running in a special election called by Gov. Tim Walz for the seat vacated by outgoing Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, who resigned from the Minnesota Legislature effective Dec. 6. Novotny has earned endorsements from District 30 Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, as well as Rep. Zerwas.
“It is truly an honor to earn the endorsement of local Republicans in our area, and I look forward to continuing my service to the people of our community as I have for over 30 years,” Novotny said. “I will continue Representative Zerwas’ work to lower taxes, improve roads, support life and stand up for the 2nd Ammendment.”
Kathy Ziebarth, a U.S. Air Force veteran and registered nurse anesthetist who lives in Big Lake with her husband and two children, also sought the endorsement.
Her interest in the work of the Minnesota Legislature began while she was a graduate student at the University of Minnesota when she was assigned to follow a legislator and a health care bill through the session. She has testified in committee in support of advanced practice nursing legislation.
She has continued to take an active interest in the Minnesota government and has served as a voting delegate representing District 30A at the Republican state convention in Duluth in 2018. Ziebarth has served on the Government Relations Committee of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists since 2009 and was chair for several years.
She hung around after the endorsing convention was over and spoke to delegates and others in attendance. She updated her campaign website to note there would be a primary and asked people to join her in her race to keep the House District 30A “red” or Republican and to flip the House in 2020.
Novotny received applause after the endorsement and was congratulated by people in the restaurant. He said afterward it was quite an honor to receive the support of his peers as he embarks on wrapping up his career in law enforcement and seeking to serve as a voice for Republicans at the Capitol.
“Nick has been so good for public safety,” Novotny said. “My heart sunk when I found out he was resigning. He has been such a voice for public safety statewide.”
During his career Novotny has served in many different assignments including patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant and firearms instructor for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. He has been involved in coaching youth sports, teaching firearms safety, leading a confirmation group at his church and is an active private pilot. He is also a supporter of the ABBA Pregnancy Resource Center and REEL Hope, a non-profit that helps find forever homes for children waiting to be adopted, and is a member of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Elk River Sportsman’s Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Novotny graduated from Elk River High School, and earned degrees from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and North Hennepin Community College. He and his wife, Nicole, live in Elk River and have two daughters, Emily and Shelby.
The special election for District 30A will take place on Feb. 4, 2020.
Ziebarth presses on with campaign
Kathy Ziebarth has announced she is a candidate for the upcoming special election to fill the vacancy for state representative in House District 30A.
She has been a licensed health care professional for more than 30 years, and is an advanced practice certified registered nurse anesthetist.
“I am a veteran of both active duty and reserve U.S. Air Force service as a military officer, and an aeromedical evacuation flight nurse,” she stated in a release.
Ziebarth served during the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia and is a mother of two by both birth and international adoption. She is also a small business owner, and previously served as an educator and clinical coordinator in two graduate school clinical nurse anesthesia programs.
She said her broad background, experience, and statewide connections would help her serve effectively as a state representative.
Ziebarth called the rapid special election process a challenge for approximately 40,000 voters in House District 30A to quickly learn about her candidacy, and to make plans to exercise their civic duty to vote Jan. 14.
Ziebarth encourages all residents to visit the Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/ for voter registration, and information about the upcoming election.
In addition to keeping District 30A red, and flipping the House in 2020, she said her 2020 priorities would be to do everything she could to effectively identify and address areas of fraud, waste, and abuse that squander tax dollars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.