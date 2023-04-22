by Jim Boyle
Two new Elk River police officers took the oath of office at the Monday, April 17, Elk River City Council meeting on the same day the procession for fallen Pope County sheriff’s deputy Joshua Owen came through Elk River.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz swore in Bailey Roscoe and Patrick Bendel before each had a loved one pin their badge on them.
Before doing that, Dietz offered some comments about those who work in law enforcement.
“Every day I gain a deeper respect for you, especially in light of what’s happened in the last week or so with law enforcement people losing their lives,” Dietz said. “It’s very scary to me that an officer could just walk up to a car and have his life taken.”
Earlier that day Elk River Police helped assist the procession for fallen deputy Owen, who was transported back to Pope County from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
A hearse and hundreds of law enforcement vehicles left the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey early Monday morning, bound for Glenwood.
KARE 11 reported the procession rolled northwest up I-94, with first responders standing with their vehicles on bridges above the interstate and saluting Owen. The deputy was fatally shot Saturday evening while responding to a domestic situation in the small Pope County community of Cyrus.
Elk River Police assisted locally by controlling intersections, including the turnaround from Highway 10 west to Highway 10 east in order to connect the procession with Highway 101.
Meanwhile, Sherburne County commissioners honored the fallen deputy at the start of the Tuesday, April 18, County Board meeting. Board Chair Lisa Fobbe asked people to honor and remember Owen during a moment of silence at the beginning of the board meeting.
Fobbe said Owen is the seventh Minnesota law enforcement officer shot in the line of duty so far this year and the fourth Minnesota law enforcement officer fatally shot in the line of duty in the last decade.
Owen died on his 44th birthday after being severely wounded. He leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and a 10-year-old son, KARE 11 reported.
Two new officers will do an excellent job, police chief says
On the night of April 17, Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen introduced the two newest Elk River Police officers to the City Council. He told the audience in attendance, including friends and family of the officers as well their fellow officers, that they have completed the field training program with flying colors.
“We feel very confident they will do an excellent job on their own; in fact, they have been on their own for a little bit now,” he said.
Roscoe is originally from Pipestone. She grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Hibbing Community College.
Prior to coming to Elk River she was a community service officer with the Waite Park Police Department.
Her sister, Brandi, did the pinning for Roscoe.
Bendel is originally from Lake Elmo and graduated from St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Prior to coming to Elk River, he spent the last six years with the Red Lake Police Department.
“He has a vast amount of experience with that position,” Nierenhausen said. “We will put him to good use down here.”
Bendel’s girlfriend pinned his badge on him.
(Associate Editor Joni Astrup contributed to this report.)
