Two mini-bikes collide in Sherburne County, killing both drivers

The drivers of two minibikes died late Saturday when they collided on a Sherburne County road, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

The two were part of a group of four minibikes that was traveling east in the 13200 block of Sherburne County Road 3 at about 11:10 p.m., Brott said.

  
