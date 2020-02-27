by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
When Elaine “Lainey” Hartkopf was born on Feb. 29, 2016, she became the second “leapling” in her family.
Her paternal great-grandfather, Leon Scharber, was also a leapling — born on the last day of February during a leap year.
But what’s even more unusual is that Leon was born on Feb. 29, 1916. That’s exactly 100 years before his great-granddaughter came into the world.
“I just think it’s wonderful,” said Allie Hartkopf, Leon’s daughter and Lainey’s grandmother. “I’m very excited about it. It’s just kind of heartwarming and brings tears to my eyes.”
Leon grew up in the Dayton area on the family farm near Diamond Lake with his parents and four sisters. He lived there his entire life. He was a farmer and later worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka. He married Mary Bass on Sept. 22, 1948, and they had three daughters.
Allie, of Rogers, said they were always aware of their dad’s unusual birthday.
“We teased Dad a lot, ‘You’re only 16 years old’ or whatever,” she said. “But it wasn’t a huge deal.”
When her granddaughter was born on Feb. 29, Allie, of course, knew right away that she was born on Leon’s birthday. But it wasn’t until she looked at the years of the births that she realized it was 100 years to the day.
“We just think it’s pretty neat that we have that connection now,” Allie said.
She wishes her dad could have met his great-granddaughter, but he died in 2005.
Lainey is the daughter of Sara and Tim Hartkopf, of Otsego.
Sara said Lainey wasn’t due to be born on Feb. 29, but she likes that her daughter has an unusual birthday and that she was born exactly 100 years after her great-grandfather.
“It’s unique,” Sara said.
Lainey turns 4 years old on Saturday, but it’s technically only her first birthday, as Feb. 29 typically comes around just once every four years.
Allie said she will be hosting Lainey’s birthday party at her house and expects 30 to 35 family members to attend.
They plan to go snowmobiling if the weather permits and pay a visit to the neighbor’s goats.
And Leon, no doubt, will be on their minds as they celebrate the life of their family’s newest leapling.
