Two people suffered minor injuries in a collision Jan. 12 in Zimmerman, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened shortly before noon at the Highway 169-County Road 4 intersection.

The crash involved a Chrysler 300 driven by Arthur Cramblitt, 34, of Princeton and a Saturn Ion driven by Blake Arnold-Adams, 36, of Monticello, according to the State Patrol. Neither man was transported by ambulance.

