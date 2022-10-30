Two incumbents, four others seek two seats on Otsego City Council: Tina Goede

Tina Goede
Address: 12330 73rd St. NE, Otsego, Minnesota 55330
Family: Married to Ryan Goede, Three Beautiful Kids, Braydon, 19, Devin, 17 and Reese, 16
Education: Bachelor of Science - Corporate Community Health Promotion/Physical Education
Age:48
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I have represented the City of Otsego for the last four years on City Council. If re-elected I will continue to provide sound leadership to the Otsego community.
I became a resident of Otsego 10 years ago and have lived in Wright County for over 20 years. We have 3 kids; 2 boys, Braydon and Devin; and our daughter Reese. We are members of St. Michael Catholic Church/St. Albert’s Catholic Church. We are deeply rooted in this community.
Professionally, I work as a Key Account Manager. My hobbies include working out and spending time with my family in the outdoors.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Public Safety-Fire Department
•Transportation, Roads - public transportation
•Economic Development
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Since I have been in office, I have supported keeping the city’s budget lean and have voted for single digit low operating and debt service levies. I continue to be in favor of Otsego’s partnerships with neighboring cities and have voted consistently to expand on them when appropriate to reduce departments costs.
Together our council has seen through several road improvements such as County Highway 39, Highway 94, 85th, MacIver project.
I am proud of these achievements our city has completed and been a part of. I will continue to support a lean operation while sustaining quality essential city services.
4. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
I began this journey almost four years ago, because I believe in our city and wanted to be a part of the change. I’m not one that sits back and complains about things, I “Do”!
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why?
While serving on council I supported the decision to approve Coborn’s grocer’s development application. We are excited to see this successful grocery store plant roots in our community and hope the retailer will encourage other commercial developers to make Otsego their home!
An additional decision that warrants recognition is the cities partnership with Wright County and transportation improvements. Although these county road improvements have caused tremendous detours when completed we will be better connected across the community.
6. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
I wasn’t in support of the city’s recently approved “Covid Policy,” because I believe it poses some discriminatory implications.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
As a city we are conservative with our approximately $4 million budget, and as shared above I support keeping our levy low, especially in this critical economic time with the inflation at an all-time high. I believe even in tough economic times that it is important to keep city services functional.
My spouse is self-employed therefore together we take budgeting very seriously as the responsibly of being a business owner means making sound financial choices. Being on the board of a non-profit organization, I have overseen the budget process for a larger organization as well. I understand the budget process is an essential piece to the success of any entity.
8. A new middle school opened in Otsego this fall. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District? How about with Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
The school district has been very transparent with sharing information about district growth and inviting Otsego participation. I encourage continued collaboration into the future. Wright County and its cities have worked closely to utilize our lean budget to sufficiently sustain transportation demands. While several road projects/round-abouts have been obstacles for residents these last few years the final product will be well done and utilized throughout the future. Both Wright County and the Elk River School District success are crucial components to the successful outcome of our greater community; therefore, I will encourage council to continue collaboration with these entities.
9. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
Wright County has seen tremendous growth in the last ten years. In this short time there has been a significant increase in both residential and industrial construction across Otsego. With this large population growth, these next ten years bring exciting opportunities for the City of Otsego.
Our community provides a safe and upcoming community yet sound decisions will need to be made to create healthy opportunities for our current and new businesses to thrive. In the next ten years I would hope Otsego’s identity to be seen as a cohesive community. One that both neighborhoods and businesses collaborate. It would be great if Otsego can be seen as a city filled with respect for its history yet flexible and fair in customer service when development requests arise.
