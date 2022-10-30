Two incumbents, four others seek two seats on Otsego City Council: Ryan Dunlap

Ryan Dunlap
Address: 7787 Marlowe Ave NE, Otsego, Minnesota 55330
Family: Wife Melissa
Education: Champlin Park High School
Age: 40
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I have 20 years of experience in the financial industry with 8 years as a manager. At Wells Fargo I established a new site in St. Louis with a staff of 40, including training new managers. I worked with auditors and created training materials and programs to ensure compliance with complex government regulations. I managed a team of financial and business analysts and was responsible for a $3.6B budget.
As a leader, I focus on being transparent and treating others with dignity. Leadership means holding yourself and others accountable and having the integrity and honesty to make tough decisions.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Reduce property taxes, eliminate multimillion-dollar city surpluses, increase communication and transparency.
Property taxes in Otsego have increased faster than any other city in the State of Minnesota. We need to slow it down before we hit a financial brick wall in the middle of a recession. While the county cut expenses, our city found new and interesting ways to tax and spend.
The city has also had a surplus for over a decade, and it’s time to respect the hard-earned money of Otsego taxpayers.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
As a manager, I never lost sight of the fact that people depended on me, and that I had to work hard and be able to articulate the value of what we did at any time. Over my career, I hired hundreds of people and they each required me to be the standard-bearer for them. It is a humbling experience to commit yourself to that kind of service. Every time I needed volunteers, I had people who wanted to work for me because they believed in me, and I never let them down.
4. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
Two years ago I watched helplessly as certain businesses were ordered to shut down and people were told they could not leave their homes. I wanted to know what our city government was doing and decided to attend a council meeting. There I learned that the city was taking a surplus while everyone else was struggling. I decided to investigate, which led me on a two year journey into municipal budgeting and city operations. In that effort, I have reviewed the past 16 years of meeting minutes and decisions, and the past 10 years of financial reports.
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why?
Recording the sessions of the regular city council meetings were the first step towards transparency. The council now has the opportunity to continue that effort by improving the quality of the broadcast, as well as recording all special meetings and commission meetings.
I also commend the council for placing a moratorium on applying interest for unpaid fines during the lockdowns. After that time, the council made the right decision in permanently lowering the interest on fines.
6. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
The unanimous decision to take a $2.4M surplus on a consent agenda item without discussion, debate, or consideration is symbolic of how our council has failed to respect the hard-earned money of Otsego residents. That money belongs to the taxpayers.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
I have been accountable for large budgets and have a proven history of responsible budgeting and identifying cost-saving efficiencies. The council first needs to end the multimillion-dollar surpluses because there is no moral justification for the city to take more money than it needs. This means addressing budget variances and projections. The city also needs to budget and report based on the function or city program and have success metrics for those programs. This will improve transparency so that the council and the public can better understand how our services are performing.
8. A new middle school opened in Otsego this fall. How would rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District? How about with Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
The last time a school superintendent appeared before the council was almost a decade ago, and it didn’t go well. The superintendent at the time was disrespectful to residents and I worry that the level of discourse has not improved. I don’t think it can improve as long as the school boards continue to send the message that they are uninterested in hearing from the parents and citizens.
9. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
My wife, Melissa, and I decided to move to Otsego in order to find a place to build our dream home. We liked Otsego because it was a safe place to invest in our future. Since that time, the view out our back window has changed, and yet there’s still no other city we would rather call home.
My hope for the next decade is to see organic growth within the city, rather than a plan that taxes people out of their homes and gives tax money to corporations or special interests.
