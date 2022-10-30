Two incumbents, four others seek two seats on Otsego City Council: Jacob Denman

Jacob Denman
Address: 14760 92nd Cir NE, Otsego, Minnesota 55330
Family: Wife Stacy and Goldendoodle named Tenny
Education: Criminal Justice – St. Cloud State University
Age: 33
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I grew up in St. Louis Park followed by studying criminal justice at St Cloud State. In college I worked for Stearns County Sheriff’s Office doing water patrol followed working for Crystal Police Department. Eventually I discovered a passion for financial crime investigations and transitioned careers to become an Anti-Money Laundering Investigator with TCF Bank. I rapidly progressed through the ranks and eventually moved to Wells Fargo working in one of the most senior level investigations roles that focused primarily on investigating terror financing, complex crime rings, government waste and abuse and other complex matters of law enforcement interest.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Fiscal responsibility, navigating the rapid growth of our city and being accessible to residents. Fiscal responsibility includes ensuring that we as city leaders and city staff are responsible and not wasting the hard-earned tax dollars while tactically managing spending in a way that does not further burden our tax payers.
Navigating our continued growth and being accessible to residents is going to go hand in hand, council members have a lot of change to navigate, I will prioritize engaging the public and being as transparent as possible while making informed decisions with our residents’ best interest in mind.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I spent many years mentoring youth age 14-21 as an Explorer Advisor though the St. Louis Park Police Department. I know I was a great mentor to some of those kids over the years and hearing about their success is extremely rewarding. I value serving my community and see becoming a city council member as an excellent way to serve my community by making sure Otsego is a place families can thrive.
4. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
I have always been passionate about politics and the administration of government. I pay close attention to local politics and am concerned about the quality of some of our candidates. It is important that our council members are level headed, have high integrity and can see the big picture, I check all those boxes and I work from home so I have the time to dedicate to the job. Ultimately, I decided to run for council so that I can make sure Otsego remains on the right track.
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why?
It may not feel like it sometimes with property values going up, inflation, recessions and runaway county/state/federal taxes becoming more and more burdensome but Otsego has maintained a generally lower tax rate and has not altered our tax rate much in comparison to peer cities. This is great, we need to keep this trend going and continue to find ways to be efficient with our dollars and make strategic investments as we grow.
6. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
I am very concerned about some of the water and wastewater infrastructure that we as a city have put in place. I have heard from several residents that are on city water over that last couple years and it seems like the experience has varied a lot. From well contaminants, to smell and pressure performance it seems from the outside that some of the problems are beyond normal growing pains. Hopefully the city is on track to smooth out some of these issues.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
My current duties include prioritizing development and projects for a major company. I do not think there is room to ask for any extra dollars from the tax payer and it’s imperative that the city is efficient and tactical with expenses. As a leader I would look for creative ways to fund desired projects (grants, partnerships etc), keep a lean yet effective budget and making recommendations for the best return on investment. Financially Otsego is in a good place and with good leadership we will be able to grow at a healthy rate without increasing costs or losing assets.
8. A new middle school opened in Otsego this fall. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District? How about with Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
City council members are in a great position to represent the best interest of our residents to other local government including the school boards, neighboring cities, counties and the state. There are tons of opportunities to take input from our residents and present these requests/concerns to other governing bodies. I am a team player and understand that I won’t be able to fix every problem on my own, but if entrusted as a council member I will do what I can to represent our residents in any effective forum.
9. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
Otsego is one of the fastest growing cities in the state thus the most significant change is obviously the changes that came with steady growth. Farms have transitioned to housing; infrastructure has been added things have generally gotten more busy. Where it’s sad to see the farms that have gone, I hope that over the next 10 years our residents feel that the city has been and continues to be a place where families can thrive.
