Two incumbents, four others seek two seats on Otsego City Council: Corey Tanner

Corey Tanner
Address: 7952 Palmgren Avenue NE
Family: Kristy (Wife), Jessa, Wes, and Jake
Education: (Current student) at Liberty University’s Public and Business Administration since 2019 and member of the National Collegiate Honor Society. I graduated from Herzing University in 2002 in Architectural Design, and also studied Energy Technology for 2 years at Bismarck State College.
Age: 47
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I’ve served on various commissions, boards and a community leader in local government for City of Otsego and Wright County, most notably serving a 4-year term on city council for Otsego (2017-2020). As a councilmember, I was the liaison for public works, Park and Recreation, and heritage commissions in addition to being the vice-chair on the local EDA. In 2021, Wright County appointed me as District 3, Wright County Planning Commissioner and appointed me to taskforces on finance and economic development. I’ve been employed for the last 19 years in the public utility industry and civil/structural engineering field.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Economic development. Keeping with Otsego’s small-town values, establish a 2-fold marketing plan to attract businesses, services and amenities that accommodate and support the community. Moreover, commercial properties generate tax revenue at a higher rate, that will help off-set the tremendous county-imposed tax increases.
•Public safety. Advocate building the fire station, add more patrols from law enforcement (as recommended) and support measure to reduce crime and add pedestrian traffic control measures deemed required.
•Streamline city communications. Adopt a strategic plan to streamline city communication that accommodates the growth. My plan includes performing current and future state analysis, community input with future staffing recommendations.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
The decisions I supported during my term on city council (2017-2020) that resulted in welcoming 12 new businesses and approximately 750 new jobs to Otsego. Furthermore, we saw improvements to public safety with the addition of patrol hours for law enforcement as well as planning for a future fire department and performing a fire station study. As a council, we developed and adopted strategic imperatives and plans for future city initiatives.
4. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
I’m running for council because I feel I am a top candidate with my experience, skills and the common sense I possess. I want to represent the views of the residents, ensure fiscal responsibility with people’s tax dollars, and protect small-town values. I have several ideas that build off the comprehensive plan that will establish a further detailed marketing strategy to attract the sorts of businesses, services, and amenities that will accommodate the needs of our residents and community. As a leader, I’m dedicated to the city, so much so that I went back to school full-time 2019 to develop additional skills and knowledge to be a better leader in business and public administration. Finally, I want to ensure that Otsego’s small-town values stay intact as we develop.
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why?
The business growth that has developed in conjunctional with bringing Coborn’s into Otsego, which I advocated for and supported. The side of Parrish that Coborn’s resides, has less restrictions for new business to come to Otsego and it’s apparent with the new businesses we see popping up.
6. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
Not a specific decision, more of an ordinance that has run its course. I’d like the council to revisit, the code enforcement policy and process to ensure that it is a fair and equal system that applies citywide. Currently, we operate under an anonymous complaint type of system. It can turn neighbors against one another and make people feel singled out, especially when there might be unaddressed violations at other properties in town, but not acknowledged because there wasn’t a complaint filed. I just don’t think it’s a fair system and causes distress.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
I’m proud of the many efforts that I supported when I was on the city council (2017- 2020). We kept city taxes low because of the many long hours and late nights council and staff collaborated to balance the budgets that resulted in a great bond rating and the lowest portion of city taxes of all our neighboring cities.
I would approach the next four years carefully because economic factors could affect how the operations and economy of the city.
I also believe we need to take some time and focus on adding in some amenities that people need without having to drive to Elk River or Rogers.
8. A new middle school opened in Otsego this fall. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District? How about with Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
From past collaborations with the district, I would rate it very high, at least during my term on the council (2017-2020). The relationship between the city and district has really strengthened since Superintendent Bittman came on board. My experience working with the district was mainly when we were approached about the new middle school being built. The collaboration is one that was transparent, and we shared good communication and common goals.
Otsego continues to maintain a strong relationship with Wright County and has benefited from the close support from Commissioner Mark Daleiden, and former Commissioner Michael Potter who is running again this election. It’s imperative that there is future collaboration and open communication with both the school district and Wright County.
9. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
Otsego has experienced tremendous growth in residential housing which impacted what was a small community. According to the state’s demographer’s website, Otsego’s population is 21,289 people, the biggest city in Wright County. As a result, when a city experiences growth like Otsego, leaders must plan for additional support and resources to ensure that the operation and city services are met for community. Staff’s done a good job planning, budgeting, and staffing to accommodate the growth with improvements to the infrastructure. Moving forward, this must be continued in addition to adjusting levels to accommodate the looming recession.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.