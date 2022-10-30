Two incumbents, four others seek two seats on Otsego City Council: Ali Rothschild

Alexander “Ali” Jarvinia Rothschild
Address: 7701 River Road NE, Apartment #227
Family: Cousins in Aberdeen, South Dakota (Aunt Debbie, Uncle Bill)
Education: Superior High School (class of 2013)
Age: 27
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
For work, I work as a cab driver. However, for over thirteen years, I have been proud to have volunteered in politics. I started at age fifteen phone banking and doorknocking for Republican candidates, proudly being the first openly transgender Republican candidate for State House in 2016 in Minnesota. I have spent the last five years as a former Democrat, rising to Director (from 2021- October 2022) of my local district. I am qualified to run for City Council because my message of hope-and-change for our city will resonate with the public.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
My top three priorities once elected to City Council will undo the damage that our city has suffered. First, I will offer tax breaks to companies that build attainable housing units for our service employees, ensuring that, like the city of Elk River, anyone who works hard can earn housing. Second, I will do everything in my power to increase tax revenues through new businesses. This will lower property taxes for homeowners. Third, I will use surplus funds to build a recreational center for our youth, a safe place that will lower the risk of at-risk.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
To quote the late-Albert Einstein, “the only source of knowledge is experience.” My biggest accomplishment in public life has been, through years of learning all sides of perspective, working for over a decade to ensure that individuals with wisdom and knowledge are elected by their peers to public office. I have been proud to understand perspective of all walks of life – Democrat and Republican, male and female, etc.
4. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
I am running because I want our city to be a “shining city on the hill,” as Reagan once said. Like the housing bubble of 2008, too much vacant houses and lost tax revenues are built. Buildings like Coborns and Dunkin Donuts are built; and few people attend, causing lost potential revenues. Homeowners live in fear of potential tax increases. Service employees are unable to afford the ridiculously high rent per month. Children in Otsego have nowhere to go after school. Enough is enough; and it’s time for a change. Once elected, I will improve the city with input from the citizens.
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why?
I will be honest, a city the size of Otsego has done good in balancing the budget in the short-term and using money to build a middle school to match the needs of the expanding public. It is akin to the stock market. A good business in the stock market is one that generates growing profit and uses the surplus funds to expand.
6. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
The decision by the City Council to not allow a Kwik Trip to be built on 87th Avenue and Parrish Avenue. Mayor Stockamp argues that because of location near houses, such a proposal would not work. Current Council member, Brittany Moores, argues that, “just feel like we have so many gas stations.” There are only three gas stations (Holiday, Kwik Trip, and Coborn’s) in the city. Less gas stations means less competition; and such means less motive to lower gas prices for consumers. Less revenue means that taxes have to be raised for the consumer.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
I currently have a large sum of money invested into the Stock Market. Following Ben Graham’s theory of “value investing,” I look for companies who value is higher than the price. I would follow the same theory in City Council – use money for projects that generate more wealth than the cost. Thus, investments should be made with surplus funds. An apartment costs $75,000 per unit. A 100-unit apartment would only cost $7.5 million. If the city generates $1,000 per month per unit, then the city generates $1.2 million in revenue per year. Thus, the revenue yield is 13.3 percent.
8. A new middle school opened in Otsego this fall. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District? How about with Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
Under the current population, I envision in Wright County by the end of the decade a need for an Otsego High School separate from Elk River. While combining a former small town with a average sized town is apt based on current demographics, if the trend continues for growth in Otsego, by 2030, the population will be over 29,000. Where I grew up (Superior, Wisconsin), the current population is 26,751. We may need a new school with many AP classes, extracurricular activities such as FBLA and DECA; and an identity separate from Elk River.
9. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
The growth of population in the last ten years has led to a shift in how the city operates. Ten years ago, some people in Otsego were agrarian. Now, the farm land has been replaced by industry, be it retail or housing. The challenge in the next ten years, however, is finding a way to deal with the expansion of a once-small city. I hope, as Mayor of Otsego in 2032, that my city would have sensible businesses built, that the people can live in affordable housing units, that our students can attend Otsego High School.
