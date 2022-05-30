Sitting legislators file for Senate District 30, House District 30B and race develops for 30A

A race has developed for the newly configured House District 30A of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Sitting lawmakers have filed for the reconfigured Senate District 30 and House District 30B seats. The state goes through a process of redistricting every 10 years after a census is completed.

Candidates have until Tuesday, May 31, to file for office. Here’s a rundown of who has filed so far, as of Monday, May 30.

Minnesota State Senate District 30

Eric Lucero, Republican, St. Michael*

Minnesota House District 30A

Walter Hudson, Republican, Albertville

Sonja Buckmeier, DFL, St. Michael

Minnesota House District 30B

Paul Novotny, Republican, Elk River**

*Lucero is currently the House District 30B state representative.

** Novotny is currently the House District 30A state representative.

