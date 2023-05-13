Elk River High School freshman Estella Yanquoi’s “Two of Us” took 4th place in a 2023 high school juried art exhibition sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Friends of MIA (St. Cloud Sector), and The McKnight Foundation, and supported by a project grant through the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
Elk River High School Senior Alix Neuenfeldt’s won the AAUW 2D Art Award for “Beauty and the Bleached” in a 2023 high school juried exhibition.
Alix Neuenfeldt
Submitted photos
Elk River High School freshman Estella Yanquoi’s “Two of Us” took 4th place in a 2023 high school juried art exhibition sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Friends of MIA (St. Cloud Sector), and The McKnight Foundation, and supported by a project grant through the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
Elk River students earn awards at juried art exhibition
Ten Elk River High School students had their artwork selected for the 2023 annual High School Juried Art Exhibition. At an awards ceremony on April 28, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, two Elks earned special recognition.
Senior Alix Neuenfeldt was the recipient of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Award with her 2D charcoal (pencil and powder) and bleach piece titled “Beauty and The Bleached.” She also receives a check for $250.
Freshman Estella Yanquoi earned fourth place in the 2D category and a check for $100 for her acrylic painting “Two of Us.”
Also displaying their artwork at the Paramount Gallery were seniors Alina Cirlan (drawing), Haley Gilbert (painting), Greta Nelson (sculpture), Erika Tietz (sculpture), Madison Williams (jewelry); juniors Olivia Riewe (sculpture), Gavin Schwartz (drawing); and freshman Colton Niemi (digital art).
This annual exhibition features the work of over 100 pieces of art from 17 schools across central Minnesota.
The exhibition was sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Friends of MIA (St. Cloud Sector), and The McKnight Foundation, and supported by a project grant through the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.