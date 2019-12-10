The filing window for the special election to fill the vacancy created by the Dec. 6 resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, has closed, and it appears there will be a GOP and DFL primary on Jan. 14.
The latest two candidates to file are DFLers Michelle Rockhill and Chad Hobot who filed on Dec. 10. Rockhill filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and Hobot filed at the Sherburne County Government Center, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Republicans Paul Novotny, a 30-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, and Kathy Ziebarth, a U.S. Air Force veteran and registered nurse anesthetist, both filed on Dec. 3 — the day the filing window opened.
Both also sought a GOP endorsement convention on Dec. 7 in downtown Elk River. Novotny, who comes to the race with the support of Zerwas and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, was endorsed by Republican delegates on the first ballot at a at the Olde Main Eatery in downtown Elk River for the upcoming District 30A special election.
The next deadline for candidates to consider is the 5 p.m., Dec. 11 deadline to withdraw and not have their name on the ballot. If both GOP candidates remain on the ballot, there will be a primary Jan. 14, 2020 to narrow the number of Republican candidates to one. If both DFL candidates remain on the ballot, there will be a primary Jan. 14, 2020 to narrow the number of Democratic candidates to one.
The special election is set for Feb. 4, 2020.
