Elk River Police are on the scene of a work accident that took place at Elk River Senior Living, 11124 183rd Circle N.W. in Elk River.
Two workers were apparently attempting to straighten a bent flag pole with a boom truck and a tow strap, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke. “It appears the tow strap broke and rattled the boom truck, causing the two gentlemen in the boom truck to fall down,” Gacke said.
Elk River Police, Fire and Ambulance as well as the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department responded.
When emergency crews arrived they found one of the individuals to be unconscious. Both were critically injured. Ambulances and air care were ordered.
The southbound lanes of Twin Lakes Road were eventually shut down to provide a landing zone for an air helicopter north of the lights at 181st Avenue and Twin Lakes Road.
“The people that were hurt are people that are near and dear to our senior community.” said Stephanie Frederick, a spokesperson for Elk River Senior Living’s management company. “Out of respect for their families, friends and seniors at our senior living communities, we ask for prayers and support from the community during this difficult time. Our hearts and our prayers are with the families, our senior community and our associates.”
The Star News will continue to follow this developing story.
