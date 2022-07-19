Elk River Police are on the scene of a work accident that took place at Elk River Senior Living, 11124 183rd Circle N.W. in Elk River.

Two workers were apparently attempting to straighten a bent flag pole with a boom truck and a tow strap, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke. “It appears the tow strap broke and rattled the boom truck, causing the two gentlemen in the boom truck to fall down,” Gacke said.

