Winter sports finally got underway recently, and the rivalry between the Zimmerman and Princeton high school football teams might already be heating up.
Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay and Princeton Mayor Tom Walker have discussed the “rivalry” between the two cities, which are historically connected through an old rail line between the two communities. Walker, Princeton High School’s football coach, and Zimmerman High School’s football coach are reportedly interested in creating a traveling football trophy with a railroad theme for their annual contest.
The Zimmerman City Council agreed on Jan. 25 by unanimous consensus to continue discussions with the city of Princeton regarding a traveling trophy.
Look for a bigger than usual celebration by one of the teams on the field after the conclusion of their 2021 matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.