Elk River Liquor Stores and Edge Bar + Boutique hosted the first-ever Perfectly Paired event on Wednesday, Feb. 15. With the event selling out once, then twice after more tickets were added, both businesses viewed it as a success.
Perfectly Paired is designed to educate wine lovers on the perfect pairings between various wines and food items.
This month’s theme focused on charcuterie and dessert items with six varieties of wine. Hosted by the newly opened Edge Bar + Boutique in downtown Elk River and catered by Serrano Brothers Catering, the venue and food created an atmosphere for a belated Valentine’s date night or night out with friends.
As the creator of the Perfectly Paired event series, Elk River Liquor operations manager Joe Audette spoke on why these events started in the first place: “We wanted to engage with our customers in a fun and educational setting. Our hope is to get people to try something new and have conversation about other products we offer.”
Attendees were invited to purchase the wines at a discounted price and to shop at their local municipal liquor stores where profits are poured back into the community.
Learn about future Perfectly Paired events by following Elk River Liquor Stores on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter or by checking their website at elkrivermn.gov/liquor.
