The Perfectly Paired event sold out twice after more tickets were added.

Elk River Liquor Stores and Edge Bar + Boutique hosted the first-ever Perfectly Paired event on Wednesday, Feb. 15. With the event selling out once, then twice after more tickets were added, both businesses viewed it as a success.

Perfectly Paired is designed to educate wine lovers on the perfect pairings between various wines and food items.

