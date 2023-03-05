Jaremko brothers bring their wisdom and love of hockey to training facility that works with pee wees to the pros
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Zach Michaelis, a 2020 Elk River High School graduate, dreamed of playing in the NHL ever since he was a pee wee.
He began formulating his plan in a packed Elk River Ice Arena watching players like Jake Jaremko and Reggie Lutz back in 2014 and 2015. Jaremko landed Mr. Hockey honors his senior year and both he and Lutz would eventually win championships together at University of Minnesota-Mankato. He now plays professionally with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL but his career may be winding down.
Michaelis is still pushing toward his hockey dreams, and he’s made forward steps, having played at Elk River High School, endured three stints in two years of playing juniors before landing at Northern Michigan University where he’s now a sophomore playing in a best-of-three playoff series against Bemidji State University this weekend.
He’s still got a ways to go make it to the pros, but his journey now includes training alongside Jaremko and Lutz in the summers at Two Brothers Hockey, a training facility for athletes that has been opened by Jake’s brother Ben Jaremko.
“It’s crazy to think we’re in similar spots now but we’re both training and trying to keep pressing along in our hockey careers,” Michaelis said. “I look up to those guys and I’m trying to do the same for the younger kids who probably once sat in the bleachers just like I did when I was 8 years old.”
Two Brothers Hockey trains athletes of all ages year-round and with goals ranging from making it on a team to making their way to college sports and beyond.
“A lot of kids come here with the goal of playing one year of varsity high school hockey,” Two Brothers Hockey owner Ben Jaremko said. “Those kids are treated no differently than anyone else. Sometimes those kids are our favorite kids to train because they’re so passionate about it that we see the most improvement. They end up pushing (other) kids more than they will ever know.”
Two Brothers Hockey is located in leased space at the west end of the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, a multipurpose space that includes two sheets of ice, a banquet facility, a senior activity center and an indoor field house carpeted with turf. The journey to open out of that space took an incredible amount of hard work, commitment and a willingness to ride out adversity to see it through.
Just like the training that goes on at Two Brothers, which results in a multitude of payoffs if done right.
“It can be a grind,” said Cayden Casey, a senior on the defending state champion Andover Huskies that hopes to be back at the state tourney next weekend. “It’s not really easy to focus on what you’re doing when you don’t have very much success. But I’d say it has helped me ... have success. It makes me believe in what Ben and Jake do.”
Casey and his team was scheduled to play Duluth East at Amsoil Arena in Duluth in a section final game on March 2. The Huskies beat the Maple Grove Crimson last year to win the state tournament.
Mr. Hockey finalists Chase Cheslock and Sam Ranallo, who play on Rogers also train at Two Brothers Hockey. They were to play Maple Grove on March 2 for the right to go to state.
Cheslock has been serious about training since he was a pee wee. He is committed to St Thomas to play hockey. The senior captain has great leadership qualities and takes ownership of his own development, Ben said.
“If you want to be good on the ice, you have to be good off the ice,” Cheslock said.
He had a personal trainer as a youngster and worked out at a dryland facility in Rogers. When Ranallo told him about Two Brothers he jumped.
“He recommended Ben,” Chase said. “I wanted to give it a shot. It has been everything and more. It’s just a great spot.”
Casey was the Jaremkos first trainee, and he started working out with them out a pole shed at Jaremkos home. The operation grew from a few during the pandemic as players from the high school team were looking for a way to keep training.
They called the athletes the “Shed Warriors.”
Ben said in a lot of ways he misses the days when they lifted in that location.
“All you could do was work hard,” he said. “There really wasn’t anything else to do in there.”
He says they tried to carry that same mentality over to the new facility when a decision was made to start a training center business.
Jason Stockman, the father of Sam Stockman, is thrilled they did and raves about Two Brothers. He has brought his son to a training facility in Blaine that is good but he likes the Two Brothers approach better — and the close proximity.
Two Brothers is more hands-on, and has other benefits with the community feel it has.
“I like that Sam’s around the Caden Caseys of the world, and the college guys and pros who come back to train,” he said. “It takes a lot to achieve the goals Sam wants to achieve. Every hour of every day spent with that group is fantastic.”
Two Brothers’ approach is in business’ name.
“I give a lot of credit to my big brother for my development,” Jake Jaremko said. “We’d come up with my own workouts as a kid. That’s when I learned to put that work in.”
The Jaremkos — older brothers Ben and Ryan (a Wisconsin police officer) and the youngest Jake — became legendary for their successes. Ben remains the single season leading scorer for the Elks tallying 41 his senior year.
Jake Johnson, a Bantam coach in Elk River, had praise for the Jaremkos in a recent email to the Star News.
“Growing up, the Jaremko boys were ‘that family’ that was gifted at hockey from day one,” he stated. “It was not by mistake, when they were growing up. It was nonstop hockey, in the winter they had their awesome rink in the back yard which is what (helped make) them special. The way they relentlessly competed against each other is what set them apart from everyone else.
“They just never stopped playing, after practice they would go and skate for three more hours when they got home.
“They were always working on their game harder than anyone else, on or off the ice. That is what is awesome: Two Brothers has brought a solid off-ice training system to Elk River Hockey. We are blessed to have Ben giving back in the role he is in now.”
The Jaremkos, natives of Nowthen, agree the passion to play and train is crucial, and they also promote unstructured activity as much as they can. Ben told the Star News unstructured play is where kids can separate themselves.
“Every kid is getting the structured stuff now,” Ben said. “It’s that unstructured stuff that can set you apart.”
A favorite activity led by Two Brothers Hockey is Four on Four Fridays out on the ice at the event center.
“We take the rules out of it,” Ben Jaremko said. “We play four on four, put pads along the Blue Line and there’s no rules. It’s creativity only. The results won’t be posted on Twitter or show up in the newspaper.”
On-ice drills also hearken back to the Jaremkos’ childhoods.
The Jaremkos say the keys to success in the weight room include work ethic and gigantic compete levels. They don’t spend time yelling at athletes. They work on building relationships and trust in order to reach a point where they can push athletes to achieve greater success. The lessons they learn last a lifetime, the Jaremkos say.
“In the weight room you learn to work hard,” Ben said. “Not everything goes right. Sometimes you’re the weakest guy in here. Life is no different. Those lessons transfer a lot further than the hockey world. That gets lost in youth sports a lot of times.”
Getting to know the kids is critical for trainers to have success. Without trust, it’s impossible to get kids to achieve greater heights, Ben said. Some kids take less than a month to develop the trust needed to push them. Others can take more than a year.
“Everybody wants their kids to get pushed,” Ben said. “Better, stronger, faster. People don’t understand we don’t understand what their life is like at home, the accountability they are held to. A giant part of this is building relationships.”
The Jaremkos caution that genetics only goes so far.
“You can have all the talent in the world, but you have to have that drive to be the best at what you do,” Jake said, noting he’s competitive in everything he does.”
“If I was playing cards with my grandmother, I want to beat her,” he said truthfully. “I have always had that drive to win at whatever I do. I think that’s a huge part of someone’s success.”
They also don’t push kids to be single-sport athletes, although many are nowadays.
Ben played three years of varsity hockey, which included multiple all conference awards and an all state award in his time. He was the captain during his senior year when he set a school scoring record. Ben also played varsity baseball his sophomore and junior year at Elk River High School.
“I don’t think if we would have taken the one-sport approach we would have had the success we had,” Jake Jaremko said. “We learned so many lessons.”
After graduating high school, Ben moved on to play in the North American Hockey League for two seasons with the Coulee Region Chill out of Lacrosse, Wisconsin. During his second year with the Chill he represented his team in the league’s Top Prospects showcase.
Following his junior hockey career, Ben moved out to Mequon, Wisconsin, where he finished his playing career at Concordia University of Wisconsin.
Ben started coaching AAA hockey with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals following his playing career from 2015-2018 at the U15 level.
Since then has been the director of development for Elk River youth hockey from 2018 to present. He also coached as the varsity assistant coach from 2018-2022 for ERHS.
Ben says the Two Brothers program allows for multi-sport athletes.
“There’s a system that we follow, but I think so many people are looking for the intangible of how am I going to move on to that next level,” Ben said. “When natural talent is a huge part of it but owning your own development and those unstructured things we had in our childhood I feel are so lacking in the world today.”
While in Wisconsin, he worked at a training facility called Scorer’s Edge and learned business practices at a place called Cintas. At Scorer’s Edge, he met Matt Murray, an ex-Wisconsin Badger that ran that program.
“I had never played for him but he was one of the smartest minds I’ve been around in hockey when it came to strategy, philosophy, training kids and the human side of things,” Ben said. “He was unbelievable the way he worked with kids. Those are experiences that shaped what we built here.”
When he moved back to Minnesota, he started working with Elk River youth hockey.
“It was not something I was able to live off, but I knew if I got my foot in the door and I worked hard,” he said. “I did a lot of stuff with the weight training where there wasn’t a charge at the high school. Each year it kept building.”
The Jaremkos’ favorite kids to work with are the kids who like to work.
“We don’t necessarily look for the best players. We look for someone who wants to come here, have fun, and work hard. Once we get that trust, showing them we’re working hard, it’s never a question of work ethic. I can’t remember a time where I have had to ask a kid to work hard.”
In the weight room, kids learn to work hard.
“Not everything goes right,” Ben said. “Sometimes you’re the weakest guy in here. Life is no different. Those things transfer a lot farther than the hockey world. That gets lost in youth sports a lot of times.”
Jake agrees.
“I have accomplished more than a lot of people,” he said. “I have had a more successful career than I probably could have ever imagined. I have been fortunate enough to win a championship in junior hockey, a championship in pro hockey last year. We won four straight regular season championships at Mankato. I went to a Frozen Four. I have had a very successful career and I have learned a lot from it. I think that hard work has gotten me to where I am at.”
Ben says Jake is going to be very good for Two Brothers as he transitions over time away from playing professionally and grows into the business.
“Everyone knows his accomplishments,” Ben said. “The amount of class he’s been able to handle that stuff with. All they have ever seen is the face value of what he, or Reggie (Lutz), who works with us, has accomplished. The amount that goes into it mentally and the amount of adversity is something that nobody has any idea the challenge that brings. We see the games.
“They don’t see the practice, the late nights, the heartbreak. It’s something that when we start with kids in similar shoes we will see the impact.”
Michaelis is just one example. There are many more at Two Brothers in Elk River. It’s located at 1000 School Street. It’s on the web at: https://www.twobrothershockey.com/
