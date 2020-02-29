Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.