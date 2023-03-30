The Otsego City Council voted Monday, March 27, to accept the quotes and authorize the Martin Farms Avenue and 70th Street turn lanes project.
Six requests for quotes were sent out and two quotes were received. Omann Contracting Companies Inc. of Albertville provided the low quote of $83,890. With engineering costs included, the total project costs are estimated at $104,863, according to city documents. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan included $50,000 in funding for the project.
In a report to the City Council, City Engineer Ron Wagner said smaller projects such as that one can be very difficult to estimate.
Proceeding with the project in 2023, however, will allow the city to take advantage of Wright County’s plan to repave part of County State Aid Highway 38. Having the turn lanes done this year will save the city from having to complete the final lift and striping, which would cost an estimated $14,000, according to city documents.
“Not awarding and rebidding for next year will increase the cost, make for a poorer pavement connection between the county’s pavement and the turn lanes, and delay the safety improvement,” according to city documents.
The City Council voted 4-1 to accept the quotes and authorize Omann Contracting Companies to complete the work. Council Member Ryan Dunlap noted that the project is over budget and voted against it.
