The Otsego City Council voted Monday, March 27, to accept the quotes and authorize the Martin Farms Avenue and 70th Street turn lanes project.

Six requests for quotes were sent out and two quotes were received. Omann Contracting Companies Inc. of Albertville provided the low quote of $83,890. With engineering costs included, the total project costs are estimated at $104,863, according to city documents. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan included $50,000 in funding for the project.

