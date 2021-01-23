I find it very disturbing to see and hear the results of President Trump’s efforts to destroy America’s democracy. He has groomed his followers to distrust the MAINSTREAM media, a career of professionals that have chosen to report the news in our communities, our state, our country, and the world, often at great risk to themselves. He did that because they report the truth and that doesn’t always work for him. He rose to power via a TV show and an ability to know how to slander his opponents with words that create a mob and he knows mob mentality. He knows how to motivate a mob to do his bidding while he hides behind his title. How difficult it is to fix the damage he has done. I’m not a staunch Democrat nor Republican and I know how to sort through the information found online. Does media lean left or right, sure, the same as doctors and plumbers and secretaries and construction workers, but we rely on them to do their job well, the same as journalists. If you don’t like the truth, you look elsewhere, but you shouldn’t. Use your own head and choose information wisely. First trust that the majority of Democrats are good people the same as the majority of Republicans are good people. Second, trust the mainstream media, they’ve chosen a challenging career, could you do better? And lastly is obvious, if you’re an American, denounce the traitors that planned the violent attack on our Capitol! They are not patriots, they don’t care about democracy, they just want their way. And the whole world will paint them with the truth which came not only from the media this time, but from their own cameras. — Bill Strei, Elk River

