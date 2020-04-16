Coronavirus crisis strands Elk River native in the Philippines
Special to the Star News
Elk River native and former Star News reporter Jeff Ethen was stranded for more than two weeks in the Philippines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned home March 29.
Ethen, pastor of Catholic churches in Pelican Rapids and Elizabeth, was just three days into a two-week scuba diving vacation with 11 other divers when the Philippine government ordered the evacuation of all visitors.
“As disappointing as that was,” Ethen said, “we took that chance by coming.”
The group could have left within 24 hours, except government officials also restricted domestic travel between islands. “There are more than a thousand Philippine islands,” Ethen said.
Ethen’s group was on Cebu Island and the homeward airport was on Luzon. Cebu has a smaller airport, but was closed, along with the ferries. Philippine Airlines canceled all reservations and resold seats on a first-come-first basis.
International pressure reopened inter-island travel to foreigners. Chartered “sweeper” flights left Cebu to Manila, but only if passengers had homebound flight reservations.
The group from Minnesota hustled, confirming and losing half a dozen reservations over two weeks as airlines and airports altered access.
An international reservation lasted long enough for the 45-minute flight to get to Manila.
“When we landed, ... poof! No reservation,” Ethen said.
The divers then exited the Philippines piecemeal, through Taiwan or Dubai as seats opened. The group gave priority to members who had children waiting or job obligations. Ethen was “voted off the island” with a lone seat through Tokyo. The remaining five departed a day later only to get stranded in Dallas.
Ethen said being stranded in paradise wasn’t difficult.
“We had credit cards and hotel rooms were plentiful,” he said. “What was stressful was not knowing when. Reservation, relief — followed by cancellation chaos.”
The first couple cancellations were expected, but after the sixth, panic set in as the group raced airport closures to all flights.
Upon return, Ethen began a two-week self-quarantine. The global pandemic didn’t deliver Ethen to safe ground.
“I’m relieved to be home,” Ethen said, then joked, “Misery loves company!”
The only difference in social isolation is that “I swapped 92 degree weather for 29 degrees.”
Interestingly, Ethen compares the trauma of this pandemic everyone feels to that of 9/11. The difference, he points out, is that while the terrorist attacks were sudden, the pandemic unfolds slowly. “But the feelings of helplessness, uncertainty and anxiety are similar.”
