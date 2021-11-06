Downtown Elk River was buzzing with trick-or-treaters on the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 29.
Downtown merchants, with the help of students from Elk River High School’s DECA and National Honor Society program members who were giving out treats.
The city of Elk River, the Downtown Elk River Business Association, and Spike’s Feed, Seed and Pet Supply came together to decorate earlier in the month in preparation for the annual event.
Rivers Edge Commons Park had a special display for family photos, and event organizers made sure someone was there to offer families a chance to get their picture taken with their own digital phone or camera.
This year’s event included expanded hours from 2 to 7 p.m.
McGruff from the Elk River Police Department hung out in River’s Edge Commons Park along with officers, police captains and reserve officers who handed out treat bags.
The Elk River Fire Department had one of its engines on scene and promoted its upcoming toy drive.
Bookends Readers Theatre put on a performance in Rivers Edge Commons Park, and that was followed by live music.
Elk River Lutheran handed out candy with the help of a Crazy cat lady with all 17 of her stuffed cats with her. From 6-7 p.m. the church offered kid’s activities trunk or treat.
The city of Elk River, Downtown Elk River Business Association, and Spike’s / E.J. Houle’s Feed, Seed, & Pet Supply partnered to make the entiro event possible.
