by Jim Boyle
Editor
Downtown Elk River is buzzing with Halloween spirit as many children and families look forward to one of their favorite holidays.
The city of Elk River, the Downtown Elk River Business Association, and Spike’s Feed, Seed and Pet Supply have come together to decorate in preparation for their annual trick-or-treating event from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
They have also set up a display for a fall photo opportunity for kids and families in Rivers Edge Commons Park that is ready and available now.
Karen Wingard, Elk River’s farmers market and special events coordinator, called the display for family and children’s photo ops a drastic improvement over last year.
She credited Deana McLean, of Salon on Main, and Amy O’Konek, The Bank of Elk River, with the vision behind the setup and a generous donation of supplies by Spike’s Feed on Highway 10 in downtown Elk River.
Trick or treat downtown Elk River on Oct. 29
Participating businesses will have treats for kids ages 12 and under on Oct. 29. There will be more than just trick or treating. There will be a Bookends Readers Theatre performance at 2 p.m., live music from 3-6 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park and kids activities and a trunk or treat from 6-7 p.m. at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St.
Two pumpkin patches on Oct. 9 in Otsego
There will be a pumpkin event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Edina Realty, across from Target at 8690 Parson Ave. in Otsego.
There will be a pumpkin giveaway, costumes, treats, a drawing, a bounce house and ice cream.
The event is being sponsored by Edina Realty.
Otsego Parks and Recreation is also putting on its annual pumpkin patch with a new twist featuring a friendly Pumpkin Patch Trail in Prairie Park.
Pre-registration is required for this event slated for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Guests are asked to dress up in Halloween costumes and walk along the trail where there will be fun stops for kids to trick or treat and a fall-themed area to take selfies.
At the end, children will be given a pumpkin to take home. There will also be treats for furry friends, too, so plan on bringing your four-legged (leashed) pets, city officials said.
Space is limited.
Zimmerman American Legion to host trunk or treat event
The Zimmerman Auxiliary and patrons to the Zimmerman American Legion will hold a trunk or treat event from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Zimmerman American Legion Post 560, 12674 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman.
Pumpkin giveaway in Zimmerman on Oct. 9
There will be a great pumpkin giveaway from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Zimmerman, 26696 112th St. NW.
There will be a trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, a bounce house and food trucks.
This event is being hosted by Mandy Kruse and Associates-Keller Williams Integrity NW. Other sponsors include Cinch Home Services, Heins Plumbing and Heating, All-American Title Company and New American Funding.
Magnus Veterans accepts trunks for its second treat event
The Magnus Veterans Foundation will host its second annual trunk or treat event and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 16861 N. Diamond Lake Road, Dayton.
This fundraiser will include food and drinks, a hay ride, games and giant pumpkins.
MVF is signing up trunks through Oct. 15. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and stock it with fun give-aways for kids. Business promotions are encouraged. In fact, MVF is making signs to display by each vehicle.
The entry fee is $50 per trunk. Veteran-owned businesses, local businesses, and others interested in bringing a decorated trunk stocked full of handout goodies can also register at the link below.
The entry fee to attend the fundraiser is $20 per vehicle to participate in the festivities, so bring all the neighborhood. Kids of all ages can and should come in costume.
All proceeds go to sponsor veterans and their families memberships in the Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus. To register a trunk, visit https://bit.ly/3lhJWKT.
