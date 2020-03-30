An attorney with ties to Sherburne County is one of four finalists for a judgeship in Chisago County.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Monday that it was recommending the four Tenth Judicial District candidates to Gov. Tim Walz,
Catherine Trevino, a part-time assistant public defender and a court-appointed counsel for the mental health commitment and paternity/contempt cases in Sherburne County, is one of the finalists. Trevino also operates her own law firm in Anoka, where she primarily practices criminal defense.
The other candidates are Deidre Aanstad, Nancy Norman Sommer and Jessica Rugani.
Aanstad is an assistant United States attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. She is responsible for prosecuting violent and drug crimes affecting tribal communities in the District of Minnesota.
Sommer is a senior assistant Anoka County attorney. She is responsible for representing the Human Services Division, where she handles administrative appeals, contracts, data privacy, HIPAA and various assignments relating to the entire county.
Rugani is an assistant Anoka County attorney, where she handles adult felony prosecutions.
The candidates are being considered to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Robert G. Rancourt and will be chambered at Center City in Chisago County.
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District consists of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, Wright counties.
