The holiday season at Options, Inc. is usually a festive time, with decorations, lights, and happy music playing as clients spend time catching up with friends and staff.
As we celebrate under much different circumstances this year, we are thankful for the extraordinary support of our local community. But we are also very concerned about whether we’ll be able to continue helping adults with intellectual disabilities in living and working in the mainstream of community life.
Since 1979 Options, Inc. has been committed to empowering and supporting adults. Prior to the pandemic, we served about 250 adults with job placement, work skills development, services for persons with specialized needs, senior programs, adult day services and more. We employed around 60 staff people who help with these important needs.
In mid-March, the state of Minnesota ordered our in-center services to close and left us without revenue or any financial support from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to stabilize our programs. We were not able to reopen for four months, and since then we have only been able to operate at 42% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
We appreciate the strong support of our local legislators, Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and Rep. Paul Novotny, and the emergency funding passed by the Legislature during the August special session. In addition, this summer and fall, we received generous CARES Act grant funding from:
•Sherburne County.
•City of Big Lake.
•Big Lake Township.
•Orrock Township.
We are so inspired by the support of these local elected officials and partners. These funds have helped steady our organization in the most difficult time in our 40-year history. Just as importantly, the recognition and support of Options, Inc. by these local leaders means so much to us.
However, we want our community to know that the future still looks very difficult. While we are reopened, we are not able to operate in our usual manner. The resulting impact to our budget means that we will be facing serious budget shortfalls beginning in January 2021.
We will be advocating at the state Capitol for additional support for our organization and others like us when the new Legislature convenes. These services offer employment and social supports that greatly contribute to a high quality of life for Minnesotans with disabilities. If providers are forced to close their doors permanently, Minnesotans with disabilities will have to bear the burden.
Thanks again to our local legislators and elected leaders in Sherburne County, Big Lake, Big Lake Township and Orrock Township. We are humbled by your willingness to step up in this time of need. We appreciate you and everyone in our community who has been there for our clients. — Brenda Geldert (Editor’s note: Geldert serves as executive director of Options, Inc., a licensed Day Training & Habilitation program serving 250 adults with intellectual disabilities or with related conditions such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, or traumatic brain injury.)
