Tree trimmer electrocuted in Big Lake Township

A Royalton man died Friday when the saw he was using to trim trees touched a power line, apparently electrocuting him, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
Noah Joshua Ness, 33, was trimming trees at about 12:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Sherburne County Road 35 in Big Lake Township when the incident happened, Brott said.
Ness was on a ladder using a Silky Saw with an extension to trim branches on evergreens on the north side of County Road 35 when he apparently touched a power line and fell to the ground.
An air ambulance transported Ness to University of Minnesota Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.
