The Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District is having its annual tree sale to encourage tree planting in Sherburne County.
Twenty-eight varieties of trees and shrubs are available. New species for 2020 are the little leaf linden and black chokeberry.
The bare-root seedlings come in bundles of 25.
Order trees online at www.sherburneswcd.org/tree-sale.html. Enter code EVERGREEN at checkout to receive 5% off until Feb. 1. Mail-in orders are also accepted.
More information can be found at www.sherburneswcd.org or by calling 763-220-3434.
Tree orders will be available for pick up May 1 and 2.
