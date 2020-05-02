The Elk River Area School Board approved on April 27 travel for Salk Middle School students in seventh and eighth grades to go to Washington, D.C. from June 10-14 in 2021; Zimmerman Middle/High School students in grades 5-7 to go to France July 30-Aug. 8, 2021 (rescheduled from summer 2020) and Rogers High School students in grades 10-12 to Germany, Prague and Switzerland June 14-26 in 2021.
