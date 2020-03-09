Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Chair Charlie Zelle of the Metropolitan Council will discuss transportation and development needs in the north metro March 26 in Ramsey.
The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Fountains of Ramsey, 7533 Sunwood Dr.
The event is hosted by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce.
