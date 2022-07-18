The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is coming to Minnesota. And there is a tremendous need, given that:
•758 Minnesotans died by suicide in 2020.
•Suicide was the second leading cause of death for Minnesotans ages 10 to 34 in 2020.
•Over 39,000 Minnesotans contacted the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in 2021.
Behind each of these data points, there are people, families, and communities who have been impacted. Yet, in the face of these urgent realities, there is hope.
On July 16, 2022, the United States was scheduled to begin the transition using the 988 dialing code.
988 will be the new three-digit number for call (multiple languages), text, or chat (English only) that connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental-health-related distress. The chat feature will be available through the Lifeline’s website. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Since the Lifeline began in 2005, it has served as an invaluable resource, helping thousands of people overcome suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress every day. With the transition to 988, these lifesaving services will be even easier to reach.
To prepare for the transition to 988, the Minnesota Department of Health has been working with state agencies, federal government partners, and community organizations across the state to provide guidance and resources.
While this is an exciting time to reimagine how we provide crisis services in Minnesota and the U.S., the full vision of a transformed crisis care system with 988 at its core will not be built overnight, a MDH official said.
MDH officials say the transformation of this scale will take time and will require collaboration.
MDH remains a committed partner in building responsive, compassionate support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress, according to a press release.
