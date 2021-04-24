Development in urban service area to have mix of lot sizes for buyers wanting to build custom home
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved a preliminary and final plat for Tranquil Meadows, a 25-lot development on 13.23 acres near the soon-to-be roundabout at what is now the intersection of Tyler Street and Twin Lakes Road.
The proposed development is in the urban service district on land owned by Ken Jordan, but lot sizes range from 11,000 square feet to nearly 40,000 square feet. Steve Rohlf, a former city building official representing Providence S&S LLC, said custom homes will be built on the lots.
The council was fine granting the applicant flexibility when it came to connecting sewer and water after home construction begins, given Sherburne County Road 13 will soon be shutdown by the county for the roundabout project, but they were inflexible when it came to a request not to require sidewalks within the new development. A bituminous trail is also required along the eastern edge of the property parallel to Tyler Street. The city previously did not require residential development in the city to include sidewalks, but they have become standard requests of late in newer developments.
Rohlf successfully made a case to the Elk River Planning Commission at an earlier meeting that sidewalks were not needed in this project. He made his case to the council as well.
“This is just not a plat that people are going to need sidewalks or use (them),” Rohlf told the council on Monday.
A majority of the council, from the most seasoned to the newest council member, disagreed.
“We have had a big push for sidewalks in recent years, and it seems like when we don’t do it, we regret it,” Elk River Mayor John Dietz said. “Now’s our chance to do it. I don’t want neighbors walking in the street. If we have the opportunity, we should have sidewalks.”
Council Member Mike Beyer also agreed, noting he was swayed some initially during the planning commission meeting. He said, however, he thought more about it later. He said he’s used to not having sidewalks in his neighborhood, but said it would have been nice to have them when his kids were growing up and now recognizes it would be nice to have in new developments as the city continues to develop.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner has been an ardent supporter of getting pedestrians off the street and onto a sidewalk.
“It’s my belief if you live in the urban service district, that a kid should be able to walk to school on a sidewalk in a city of 25,000 people,” she said. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable. I understand what you’re saying, it seems like its own little area, and maybe it is right now. Eventually it won’t be.
“I understand it’s a developer cost, and I’m not trying to make light of it. This (development) will be a major connection as this area builds out.”
Council Member Garrett Christianson seemed receptive to considering a sidewalk-less development and he asked who would be responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalks. In the end, the votes were unanimous for the preliminary and final plats along with conditions, including one calling for sidewalks on one side of the street on all interior streets within the development.
The council agreed with city staff that the connection of sewer and water can wait until after the county starts its road project. They noted that building could proceed but there would be no certificate of occupancy until connections are complete. They also made clear that trail and utility stubs along Tyler Street should extend to the north limits of the subject parcel. That’s where longtime Elk River residents Dave and Barb Burandt live.
Rohlf noted the Burandts are not interested in developing their property, and he asked if they could stop short of the property line with the sewer line. Council Member Matt Westgaard called bringing the sewer line to the property line a cost of doing the business of developing property.
“I see too many issues when we stop short,” Westgaard said.
Rohlf noted his proposal called for it to end in the right of way.
Westgaard said bringing the sewer line to the property line is just the “right thing to do.”
Dave Burandt asked a few questions during the public hearing and noted that the tranquility he has enjoyed in his 83 years of living at the property will be gone with the development of Tranquil Meadows.
Rohlf said the development will be a nice one.
“We wanted to do a plat that meets all the city ordinances and is something that when you look back on it you can be proud you were part of it,” he said. “There’s a need for (the smaller) 60-foot lots, but also for a custom home and a little nicer home. This will serve that need.”
