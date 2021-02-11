A two-day training program for volunteer citizen pruners will begin in March.
On March 5, there will be an online Zoom session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 6, there will be an in-person, hands-on training session from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Elk River Library.
Cost is $15 per person.
For more information or to register, go to tinyurl.com/5chzhmqf or call 763-241-1170, ext. 101.
The citizen pruner program is designed to train volunteers to help prune trees on public property.
The Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District and the cities of Becker, Big Lake, Clear Lake, Elk River, Princeton and Zimmerman have partnered with the University of Minnesota Forest Resources Department on the citizen pruner program since 2014.
Citizen pruners are trained in tree identification, biology and pruning techniques.
