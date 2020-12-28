The Elk River City Council entered into a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for local cost participation of the Highway 10 reconstruction and addition of the detached trail connecting Orono Park to downtown.
The city’s share for the trail and lighting cost share will come from the Park Dedication Fund and the signal system and Americans with Disability Act cost share will come from the State Aid Construction Account.
