Bear destroyed a suet feeder on Island View Drive
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A lone bear was captured on a trail camera, paying a visit to a bird feeder at the Schlichter home on Island View Drive in Elk River.
“It was just a shock to see it,” said JoAnn Schlichter.
She said her husband noticed Sunday morning, June 6, that their suet feeder had been destroyed. A check of the trail camera showed a bear in the yard at about 3 a.m. that day.
She said deer, raccoon, fox and other animals have visited before, but the bear was a first.
Bears have been spotted from time to time in Elk River.
Last year, two bears and two cubs were hit by vehicles and killed on highways in Elk River. In the first case, an adult female bear and two cubs were hit and killed by a SUV as they crossed Highway 169 near 199th Avenue on May 29, 2020. In the second case, a bear was hit by a vehicle on Highway 10 near Zebulon Street on June 8, 2020.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, bears have an incredible sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans. These include birdseed, dog food, grease on grills, garbage, fish entrails and fruit. Securing or removing attractants will help prevent bears from becoming a nuisance, the DNR says.
For more tips from the DNR on living with bears, go to https://tinyurl.com/y9m3zynk.
