Two neighbors were in right place at right time to fetch two teenage boys, keep truck fire in garage at bay
by Jim Boyle
Editor
An Elk River garage fire that broke out before 8 a.m. on the quiet morning of Aug. 19 had the makings of disaster with the potential for devastating tragedy for a tight-knit neighborhood in the 19000 block of Zumbro Court.
Two neighbors came to the family’s aid — one who was able to evacuate two teenage boys inside the home and another who is a former Elk River firefighter who kept the fire in the garage at bay until the Elk River Fire Department could take over.
Angie Wilson fetched 13- and 15-year-old boys from the home of Dave and Amanda Hill; Bryan Provo used his knowledge from more than a decade as a firefighter to knock the fire down and keep the gas line from burning up and setting off an explosion.
“l learned a lot on the department, and I knew what I was in for by sizing the scene up,” Provo said. “I knew if the gas tank had ignited, I wouldn’t be able to continue to fight. I’d just be blowing flames around at that point. I figured I’d keep spraying until that happened or the fire department arrived.
“We got really lucky. We were fortunate the water actually helped.”
The Hills, Wilsons (Angie and Mike) and Provos (Bryan and Jess) have lived in the neighborhood for 17 years and all grown to become close friends while raising kids.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said if not for Wilson and Provo, the garage would have been engulfed by flames by the time they arrived, and the home would have likely suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.
“That news shook me to the core,” Angie Wilson said. “I just love those boys.”
Amanda Hill, who declined an interview, called Angie and Bryan her angels.
Officials believe the fire started underneath the truck. It destroyed a spare tire under the truck, but thankfully did not destroy the gas line.
“I am so thankful to have been at the right place at just the right time to have avoided this being a tragedy!” Wilson exclaimed. “The Hill family has been our families’ long-time neighbors and very good friends. It sure makes my heart happy and feel like it was meant to be that we were there to help them that morning.”
Smell of smoke was first sign
Angie Wilson had driven one of her children to football practice earlier that day and returned home to finish getting ready to leave for an appointment. She knew something wasn’t right the moment she stepped out of the house for that second trip.
“I smelled something,” Wilson recalled in an interview with the Star News. “It was the distinct smell of smoke and rubber. I walked to the edge of the garage and scanned around and I saw the billowing smoke. I just dropped everything and ran.”
She feared members of the Hill family were still sleeping inside the home.
“I frantically rang the doorbell and banged on the door, bang, bang, bang, over and over,” she said. “If they didn’t hear me, I was going to the windows next.”
The younger of the two teenage boys, however, answered. She told him the house was on fire and asked who was home.
He had been up but had no idea. He said it was just him and his older brother that were home. He was still sleeping in his basement bedroom. The boy went and got his brother while Angie went to get her phone to call 911.
Then she spotted Provo, and flagged him down. The retired firefighter, who served on the Elk River department from 2009 to 2021 aside from a leave of absence, had just pulled out of his driveway and was on his way to the Elk River manufacturing business he runs when he saw her.
“She was looking flustered and she was waving her hands so I rolled down my window and said, ‘what’s wrong,’ he said. “She said ‘the neighbor’s house is on fire.’ ”
He shut his vehicle off and sprang into action. He then saw the black smoke. He said one of the Hill boys was able to open the garage from his phone for him, and the Elk River man began spraying the fire with a garden hose. “I was just trying to keep it at bay and praying to God that the truck’s fuel tank didn’t ignite for my sake and the homeowner’s sake,” he said.
Elk River Police and Fire arrived to find the rear of a truck inside the garage was on fire. Elk River Fire was able to take over and limit the fire and smoke damage to the truck and garage.
“Ten minutes more and the garage would have been engulfed,” Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said, praising the efforts of the neighbor who got the kids out and his former firefighter who used his training to be of assistance.
“We’re pretty close knit and we look out for one another,” Provo said of his family, the Hills and the Wilsons, who are the last three families to be original homeowners in the cul-de-sac neighborhood. “We have been there since 2006. I was glad I was able to pay back the million favors that the Wilsons and Hills have done for our family.”
Provo said they were there for him and his wife, Jess, a few years back when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“They held our hands through the whole process,” Provo said. “They did all kinds of amazing things for us. It was nice to be able to return the favor when they needed it.”
Provo also said Angie deserved all the credit.
“I wouldn’t have seen that fire from the angle I back out,” Provo said. “Angie saved those kids’ lives. If it wasn’t for her the only thing between them meeting their maker was the mercy of their fire alarm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.