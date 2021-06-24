MnDOT looks to keep foot on gas in 2022 with Highway 169 Redefine
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Road construction season is hot and heavy in Elk River, and contractors won’t be lifting their foot off the gas for several seasons to come.
City Engineer and Public Works Director Justin Femrite gave status updates on June 21 to the Elk River City Council, and he spoke about how the Highway 169 freeway project is shaping up. Work will likely begin on the state’s $157 million project at the beginning of next year’s road construction season.
Things have been pushed up to get ready for the earlier than expected start. For example, utility work is going on at Main Street between Highway 169 and Zane/Line Avenue.
“We’re getting our sanitary sewer line out of the way for the 169 project. We have a crossing there at Main Street that we’re going to redirect and send to a different lift station over by Walmart,” Femrite said.
There’s also manhole work and pavement patches in that area, he said.
Femrite noted that Sherburne County is also working on a couple of contracts this summer involving the east side of Elk River, including the County Road 12 project, which is still under construction with detours on the east end and maintenance of single lane traffic between Twin Lakes Road and Zane. That project will be substantially complete around July 4th, and will include a new signal light in operation at Twin Lakes Road and County Road 12.
“Their contract does allow for them to go beyond July 4, but that has been the date they are shooting for to be out of that project,” Femrite said.
The next county project will be CSAH 13 later this summer, provided they can get through all plan approvals and get beyond a potential government shutdown, which would bog down plan approvals and contract approvals in the state offices.
“We’re monitoring that closely,” Femrite said.
Femrite said this work on the east side of town will help sustain the local system during the Highway 169 Redefine project.
As that project has been assembled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it has become clear it will take a full three-year construction timeline.
“From a fuel escalation and a cost escalation standpoint, if they started in 2023, and took it into 2024 and out to 2025, it was going to be very impactful toward that end budget,” Femrite said. “They have been looking at options to meet that budget ... and that’s what precipitated that change.”
Main impacts of that will start next year with work at 197th Avenue (the farthest north interchange) as well as all of the improvements at the existing Highway 10/101/169 in 2022 as well.
Highway 10 project in Stage IV currently
The Highway 10 pavement rehabilitation project is in Stage IV, causing partial closures and daily closures on some occasions for connected side streets. Traffic has been shifted to the southbound side and MnDOT is working toward concrete pavement within the next week to two weeks in the westbound lanes (north side of the roadway).
The week of June 14 there was water main work that needed to be completed at Upland and Proctor avenues. There were closures on June 16 and 17 for the Upland Avenue and June 18 and 19 for Proctor Avenue.
“That should be the last of the closures at Proctor,” Femrite said. “Albeit it is reduced to a single lane coming southbound at Proctor and even northbound at Proctor. The construction team is hoping to do their concrete paving in that intersection (while keeping access across Proctor). Upland is a little different. It’s smaller. There’s correspondence going on right now about an extended closure of Upland of up to a week for concrete placement and curing of concrete going across Upland.”
Femrite said the city will communicate those decisions on its channels to let people know of the impacts.
“Most certainly that is the most impactful when we have signalized intersections connecting our residents across the city. It’s very impactful when those close.”
Femrite said the city has been doing its best to stage its projects in a way to limit impact.
Part of why the city has waited to put the final lift of pavement on Jackson is procuring a railroad permit.
“It took about two months to get that,” he said. “That’s about the duration we have had the contractor on board.”
BNSF has given the city a one-day window for a flagger.
“That’s June 28,” Femrite said. “Rain or shine, we need to be up next to the tracks on Jackson Avenue to pave that crossing. It’s hard to juggle all those. We’re certainly doing the best we can.”
Femrite said the city did ask the contractor to complete Jackson under traffic, keeping it open, albeit restricted and with flagging operations.
“It’s not finished paving, but we’re working toward that final pavement lift on Jackson all the way from the railroad up to about 169 on the north side by the end of the week of June 28, so that July 2 time frame we will be done with Jackson with all of our final pavement markings before Elk RiverFest.
““We have appreciated everybody’s patience.”
Femrite also talked about the work on Dodge Avenue, and the northwest area mill and overlay project.
“95% of the community doesn’t see that work,” Femrite said. “But that was complete by the end of May other than punch list items.”
Elk River residents will see the city’s contractor moving over to Trott Brook Parkway mill and overlay in Trott Brook development as well Twin Lakes Road from CSAH 12 south down to Highway 10. That will be worked on late July and through August.
There will also be a mill and overlay done in front of Spectrum High School in that industrial park, Femrite said.
“We’re looking to get that completed well before school starts over there and some of those heavier trips are in that neighborhood.”
There’s also a mill and overlay that connects Zane and Main Street by Walmart and The Home Depot with Twin Lakes Road.
Additionally, the Great Northern Trail was scheduled to be closed on June 23-25 for microsurfacing from County Road 1 to the northern city limits. Signs were erected to let people know of that closure.
“It’s not a long-term (closure) but it’s ultimately impactful to some of those recreation opportunities for a segment of the population.”
The Line Avenue cul-de-sac will be done in conjunction with the Highway 169 Redefine, with it happening in 2024 or 2025.
“I’m leaning toward constructing that post-2024 into ‘25 to keep those arteries open and connected,” Femrite said. “We have the concept of what we want to get done there and have been in contact with the most impacted property owner there, and we have a designer engaged to get started. We’re certainly not wanting to piece it in while there’s that many demands on our local systems. 2025 looks most realistic.”
Elk River Mayor John Dietz asked whether it would be appropriate to pass along calls he gets from residents to Femrite, and the engineer said it would. He said he would either find the person at the city, county or state that is most intimately involved or answer questions himself if he can.
Council Member Matt Westgaard expressed appreciation for the update and for continued updates as information becomes available.
