The Elk River City Council will consider a proposed townhome development west of Fillmore Street after the Planning Commission recommended approval for a zone change, conditional use permit and preliminary plat for the development at a June 28 meeting.
The development, also known as The Villas at Fillmore, would consist of 43 lots and three outlots on 18 acres. The homes would be laid out along two through streets and one cul-de-sac with access from Fillmore Street. Each home would have driveway access to public streets.
The development would connect to Hoover Street to the south and provide a new east-to-west street through the development to an adjacent 20-acre parcel. Sidewalks are proposed on all the streets.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of a zone change for the area from single family residential to Planned Unit Development. According to commission documents, the rezoning is consistent with the Elk River comprehensive plan.
Marly Glines with Riverside Development Company said at the meeting that he has worked on a few developments in Elk River.
“I’m pretty familiar with the area and the density (of the proposed subdivision) is actually still pretty low density,” he said.
The commission also recommended approval of a conditional use permit to establish a PUD and a preliminary plat. One person spoke during the public hearing and wanted to make sure he didn’t lose his easements adjacent to the property and that assessments wouldn’t be charged against his property for infrastructure.
Staff said the easements would be looked into, but he wouldn’t be assessed for the project as the developer would take on those costs.
“I feel like this is pretty straightforward. I mean the easement question will have to be worked out but that doesn’t really have a bearing on the applications in front of us,” Planning Commission Chair Jill Larson-Vito said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission will consider park dedication related to the proposed development at the July 13 meeting and the City Council will review it at the July 18 meeting.
