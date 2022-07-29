by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A townhome development west of Fillmore Street is moving forward after the Elk River City Council approved a zone change, conditional use permit and preliminary and final plat for the development at a council meeting on July 18.
The development, also known as The Villas at Fillmore, would consist of 43 lots and three outlots on 18 acres. The homes would be laid out along two through streets and one cul-de-sac with access from Fillmore Street. Each home would have driveway access to public streets.
The development would connect to Hoover Street to the south and provide a new east to west street through the development to an adjacent 20-acre parcel. Sidewalks are proposed on all the streets. The first phase would consist of 28 buildable lots and four outlots.
The council approved the zone change from single-family to planned unit development and approved a conditional use permit to establish a planned unit development. According to council documents, the site is guided for single-family residential in the comprehensive plan, but the plan allows for higher densities (townhomes and duplexes) “along primary transportation corridors.”
The council also approved the preliminary and final plat, though with the condition that there would not be a private lift station as previously proposed. Council Member Matt Westgaard said there are enough developments in Elk River having issues with private utilities because the homeowner’s association doesn’t take care of them.
“The city has to take over, bail them out,” he said.
At a previous meeting, the Park and Recreation Commission recommended full park dedication fees for the project, which would be used to construct a trail along Fillmore. At the council meeting, Marly Glines with Riverside Development Company requested that the trail be extended a bit longer to the north and south to connect to other trails. He said he had received an estimate that the current trail would cost $56,000 so extending it would likely be covered by the park dedication fees, which are $61,000.
“Otherwise, we have a quarter-mile trail that doesn’t connect to anything,” he said.
City staff said park dedication fees are not typically used to build anything off of a developed property but that it was up to the council. The council recommended the developer go back to the Park and Recreation Commission with how much it would cost to extend the trail.
A few council members said they were concerned about the smaller lot sizes developments were proposing in Elk River, including for the Villas at Fillmore.
“I feel like all the developments that have come to us as of late want to put in smaller lots,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said: “I have a concern about narrow lot sizes and if we’re going to want to continue that precedent.”
