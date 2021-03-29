A new virtual tour of the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River is now available.

The government center, located at 13880 Business Center Drive, was renovated and expanded in 2018. It is home to judicial services, the sheriff’s office, health and human services and more than a dozen other departments, according to the county’s website.

To take the virtual tour, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mu6k2pw.

