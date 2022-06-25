(Editor’s note: This is a monthly movie review column by Alex Suzko, of Anoka, who has a bachelor’s degree in film and TV production from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He works as a media producer for the community TV station NineNorth in Roseville and also produces independent content, including locally shot short and feature films.)
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
After 36 years, Tony Scott’s smash hit, “Top Gun” returns to the big screen with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. With a bigger budget and more advanced effects, this sequel finds Maverick back in the danger zone with even more epic bombast than last time.
The movie centers around Maverick who has a tense relationship with his superiors due to his reckless actions and risky impulses. Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky (Val Kilmer) insists on keeping Maverick around, and much to the chagrin of a number of the other officers, they enlist Maverick to train a group of young pilots to accomplish a seemingly impossible mission: to destroy an enemy uranium facility laced with anti-aircraft weaponry.
Among the trainees is Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s wingman, who died in the original.
“Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t, for better or for worse, pretend to be anything it’s not. It’s a vehicle for spectacular aerial action sequences with nostalgic nods to its predecessor.
The human drama is a nice supplemental narrative addition, but the focus is on achieving the highest level of excitement and bombast from Maverick’s, well, maverick approach to things. It’s a movie that never makes any promises it doesn’t expect to deliver on.
And it delivers every scene with a patriotic machismo that seeps through every air-tight cockpit we see. For all its impressive visual stylings though, the movie is ultimately a safe sequel. It doesn’t challenge audiences in any intellectual way and, in turn, it shirks the responsibility of elevating itself too far beyond standard sequel conventions.
The overall narrative structure feels familiar for a long-awaited return to a movie or franchise of old. However, even in some big-budget mainstream franchises, we see more risks being taken. Last year’s Bond effort, “No Time to Die,” saw the writers boldly taking risks with the characters and story. “Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t do the same.
It’s not a movie that will likely stand the test of time as an all-time great but, for what it is, “Top Gun: Maverick” delivers and matches expectations. If any lovin’ feelin’ was lost by fans over the years, this sequel is bound to bring it back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.