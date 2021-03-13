Together Elk River is planning another video. Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner told fellow council members March 1 the holiday video was well received, and a decision was made to do another one showing small businesses helping other small businesses in Elk River.

The group is also considering a campaign aimed at encouraging people to do their shopping locally through a “Shop ER” shopper program.

Also in the works is another Spirit Week slated for the first week in May. The group’s next meeting is on April 14.

