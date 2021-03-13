Together Elk River is planning another video. Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner told fellow council members March 1 the holiday video was well received, and a decision was made to do another one showing small businesses helping other small businesses in Elk River.
The group is also considering a campaign aimed at encouraging people to do their shopping locally through a “Shop ER” shopper program.
Also in the works is another Spirit Week slated for the first week in May. The group’s next meeting is on April 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.